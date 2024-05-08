The Government of Canada supports a new comedy festival in Montréal in July

The Government of Canada supports "ComediHa! salue Montréal!"

MONTRÉAL, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, announced the Government of Canada's commitment to support a unique edition of "ComediHa! salue Montréal!" taking place from July 18 to 28, 2024, in the Quartier des spectacles.

Montréal is synonymous with great festive gatherings. The economic and cultural benefits are undeniable, both for the Montréal region and for the country as a whole. The project proposed by ComediHa! fits perfectly into the city's calendar and provides a transitional platform for local and international talent to continue to shine on the Montréal summer scene.

ComediHa! celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion, it will be offering high-profile events at the Place des Festivals and other venues, confirming Montréal's vital role in showcasing comedy on a national and international scale.

The Government of Canada will release details of this support at a later date.

"Our government is firmly committed to supporting cultural industries, a true pillar of our identity and our economy. Our support for 'ComediHa! salue Montréal' demonstrates this perfectly. This festival was made possible by productive discussions with our partner and different orders of government, which shows our desire to see this event take place. Supporting ComediHa! highlights the importance of cultural industries, which are essential not only for the development of artists, but also for bringing residents and visitors together to share an enriching experience."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Montréal is renowned globally for its festivals and especially for its comedy shows, which attract millions of tourists from around the world each year. That's why I'm proud that our government is committed to preserving one of the most important comedy festivals in the world, here in Montréal. This is good news for our tourism industry and the many people in Montréal who depend on it."

—The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

