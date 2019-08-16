The Government of Canada Supports a Commemorative Project to Mark the 100th Anniversary of the Williams Lake Stampede

The Government of Canada awards funding to the Williams Lake Indian Band for a commemorative stampede display in central British Columbia

WILLIAMS LAKE, BC, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, announced today that the Government of Canada is providing $95,000 to the Williams Lake Indian Band to support the creation of a commemorative stampede display. The Williams Lake Indian Band, or T'exelc First Nation, is a member of the larger Secwepemc (Shuswap) Nation in central British Columbia.

The display will commemorate the inaugural Williams Lake Stampede held in 1919. It will strengthen the legacy of the century-old event by introducing visitors to unknown or forgotten elements of the Stampede's history.

As the first organized, large-scale event for members of the local community, the Williams Lake Stampede is a significant celebration. It also coincided with the construction of the Pacific Eastern Railway through the area and represented a period of growth for the town.

The funds, provided through the Legacy Fund component of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, will help create a space for heritage displays and art exhibits incorporating elements from Indigenous and settler populations.

"The Government of Canada is proud to invest in commemorative projects that help create a greater sense of community and highlight significant moments in the history of our communities. We are delighted to contribute to the display for the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Williams Lake Stampede and help celebrate the region's rich heritage."

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

The Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program helps communities celebrate their past and present. The program increases opportunities for local artists and artisans, heritage performers or specialists to engage in their communities through festivals, events and projects. It also allows local groups to commemorate their history and heritage.

