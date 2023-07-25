OTTAWA, ON, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, released the report "Permanent, Integrated, and Locally Responsive: New Foundations for Public Transit Funding in Canada".

The report outlines key feedback shared by participants across the country. Partners and stakeholders emphasized that there is a need for stable and predictable funding, and that communities want flexibility in delivering projects to ensure government investments address local and regional priorities, such as advancing climate action and improving access to new and affordable housing.

This feedback will help inform the Government of Canada's approach to maintaining, upgrading and expanding public transit and active transportation networks in urban, rural, and Indigenous communities across Canada.

The Government of Canada is actively reviewing Canada's continued infrastructure needs as it charts a course for future federal infrastructure programming. The government will provide an update on this work later this year, including the next steps on permanent public transit funding, as it works to launch the program in 2026-2027.

"The thoughtful submissions received from Canadians during this consultation process will help ensure permanent public transit funding meets the needs of communities – large and small. I look forward to working with our partners to bring this program to life."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

The report outlines the following five key stakeholder messages that will help guide the development of permanent public transit funding, a long-term transit investment strategy that aims to build complete, sustainable and inclusive communities:

Provide stable and predictable funding with flexible delivery;



Be responsive to local/regional priorities and realities;



Catalyze transit investments to address pressing social, environmental, and economic challenges;



Improve governance and intergovernmental alignment; and



Support more transparent, evidence-based decision-making.

In February 2021 , the Prime Minister announced that the Government of Canada would permanently fund public transit, with an investment of $3 billion per year beginning in 2026-27.

, the Prime Minister announced that the Government of would permanently fund public transit, with an investment of per year beginning in 2026-27. Following this announcement, the Government of Canada launched an engagement paper and questionnaire on Canada's first permanent public transit funding envelope of $3 billion annually starting in 2026-27. The public engagement took place from July 29 to October 14, 2022 .

launched an engagement paper and questionnaire on first permanent public transit funding envelope of annually starting in 2026-27. The public engagement took place from . Through the public engagement on permanent public transit funding, the Government of Canada received 71 written submissions and 391 questionnaire responses from various groups including provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous peoples, transit agencies, academics, stakeholders, and the public.

received 71 written submissions and 391 questionnaire responses from various groups including provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous peoples, transit agencies, academics, stakeholders, and the public. In addition to these written responses, the Government of Canada also heard directly from partners and stakeholders through multi-stakeholder national and regional roundtables and bi-lateral meetings.

