OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -The emergency management community plays an essential role in the safety and security of Canadians every day. They work selflessly to save lives, to protect our property and our environment, and to build resilience in our communities.

From a global pandemic to devastating extreme weather, including the current wildfire season – emergency management professionals and volunteers across Canada have once again shown their unwavering strength and commitment to keeping Canadians safe. Their incredible efforts during these challenging times is deserving of our utmost respect and gratitude.

Today, Minister Harjit Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada, minister of Emergency Preparedness and minister responsible the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, along with P.E.I Public Safety Minister Bloyce Thompson, co-hosted a ceremony to recognize exemplary service and achievement in emergency management across Canada. The Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award (EMESA) is delivered collaboratively by provincial, territorial, and federal governments and is awarded to individuals or groups who have made exceptional contributions toward the resilience of our communities and our country.

This year, we celebrate the achievements of 124 remarkable individuals, representing a variety of professions and disciplines in the emergency management community: from emergency management professionals and volunteers across all levels of government to leaders from Indigenous communities, non-governmental organizations, youth, academia and professional associations.

Contributions being recognized range from leading high profile rescue operations and recovery efforts to major emergencies; enhancing public safety programming and policies to strengthen community resilience; and developing training exercises and education programs for first responders and other emergency management personnel.

"Across Canada, there are many individuals and groups dedicated to keeping Canadians safe in the face of emergencies. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I would like to congratulate the 2022 recipients for their incredible efforts each day to help transform our emergency management landscape. Your hard work and dedication are deserving of our utmost respect and gratitude. I'm also grateful to provinces and territories for their collaboration to recognize these leaders and look forward to our continued work to award this prestigious honour to deserving individuals across the country."

- The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"As major emergency events become more recurring and closer to our backyards, we are grateful for and appreciate the commitment of our emergency management communities across Canada in keeping us safe. It was an honour to join my colleague Minister Sajjan, and other special guests in celebrating 124 very deserving individuals, their families, and organizations. On behalf of the Province of Prince Edward Island, and our emergency response community, I say thank you to each and every individual participating in the response to emergencies that continue to affect provinces and territories across our nation."

- The Honourable Bloyce Thomspon, Deputy Premier, Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General for Prince Edward Island.

Launched in 2017, this recognition program is a partnership between federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) governments as agreed to by the FPT Ministers responsible for emergency management.





To date, the EMESA have been awarded to 365 deserving individuals spanning every province and territory in the country.





The EMESA covers five categories:





Resilient Communities;



Youth;



Search and Rescue Volunteers;



Search and Rescue Employees; and



Outstanding Contribution to Emergency Management





Award recipients were presented with a medallion which features an emblem created by the Canadian Heraldic Authority. The emblem was designed to be relevant across all disciplines, all orders of government, all hazards and all regions. Symbolism includes: protection and safety, hazards and resilience, and Canada . The emblem is included in the Public Register of Arms, Flags and Badges of Canada .

