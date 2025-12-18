OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains steadfast in the unwavering commitment to honour and support our country's Veterans, including those who have served during times of war, armed conflict and peace.

A pillar of this commitment is the timely and compassionate delivery of benefits and services that meet the evolving needs of those who have served in uniform.

Earlier this week, Minister Jill McKnight met with representatives of the Persian Gulf Veterans of Canada to discuss the importance of Gulf War Illness being formally accepted as a diagnosis for disability benefit applications received by Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC). As announced during the Minister's appearance at the Standing Committee of Veterans Affairs on December 2, this update became effective immediately.

As part of this update, Veterans Affairs Canada has implemented a streamlined process for Veterans of the Persian Gulf. Applications will be reviewed and processed by Nurse Adjudicators who may render decisions without further consultations with Medical Advisors. This updated process removes the additional level of review that previously existed and allows for a more efficient client experience for eligible Veterans.

Persian Gulf Veterans with this diagnosis, or those who may have experienced symptoms not previously accepted as Gulf War Illness, are encouraged to reach out to Veterans Affairs Canada through their MyVAC account, by email or by phone to have their case file assessed.

Quotes

"Recognizing Gulf War Illness as a formal diagnosis is more than just a policy change. It represents how we are continuing to meet the needs of the women and men who have proudly served our country in uniform. It also offers us another opportunity to continue streamlining administrative processes so that Veterans receive timely access to benefits and services. I thank the Persian Gulf Veterans of Canada for their continued advocacy on behalf of all those who served in the Persian Gulf."

The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The recognition of Gulf War Illness for disability applications by Veterans Affairs Canada is an important milestone that many of our members have, for decades, been seeking support for. This will help many Canadian veterans who put their lives on the line in service of our country. We congratulate Minister McKnight and the Government of Canada for making this important change."

Harold Davis, President, Persian Gulf Veterans of Canada and Michael McGlennon, Vice President, Persian Gulf Veterans of Canada

Quick Facts

More than 4,000 Canadians served in the Persian Gulf region during the 1990–1991 conflict.

Canada contributed naval, air, and medical forces as part of a 35-nation United Nations coalition, supporting operations through combat air missions, naval task groups, and a field hospital in Saudi Arabia.

The unique environmental and operational conditions of this deployment exposed Veterans to factors that have since been linked to a complex, hard-to-define illness known as Gulf War Illness.

The term "Gulf War Syndrome" (GWS) has been used historically by Veterans, with VAC previously recognizing this chronic health condition under the clinical terminology of Chronic Multisymptom Illness (CMI) with claims reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Veterans Affairs Canada now recognizes Gulf War Illness (GWI) as a condition for disability benefits claims with common symptoms including chronic fatigue, persistent headaches, joint and muscle pain, memory and concentration issues, sleep disturbances, and gastrointestinal problems.

For more information on how to apply for benefits related to Gulf War Illness, visit the VAC website.

