IQALUIT, NU, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Innovation is essential to building resilient, competitive and diversified economies. By investing in northern innovators, businesses and communities, the Government of Canada is helping bring new ideas to life, fostering sustainable economic development, creating jobs and supporting Canada's long-term productivity and growth.

Today, as part of Canadian Innovation Week, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a contribution of nearly $490,000 to support four projects across the territories. This funding, delivered through CanNor, will help communities and organizations address infrastructure gaps and advance clean technology and energy independence. It will also support the visibility of Inuit artists and the launch of a Nunavut-based product line, as well as strengthen Arctic and Indigenous knowledge systems.

These projects will bring new solutions and products to northern communities while supporting greater economic participation and a more diverse Canadian economy. Through investments like these, the Government of Canada is advancing its priorities to empower Canadians and build the strongest economy in the G7.

Find out more about the projects funded in this announcement: Backgrounder: The Government of Canada invests nearly $490,000 to expand innovation for a resilient northern economy

Quotes

"Canadian ingenuity is helping drive economic growth and long-term prosperity across the country and across the territories. By supporting Northerners in turning innovative ideas into reality, the Government of Canada is investing in Canadian talent, strengthening local economies, and helping build a more resilient and innovative future for the North and for Canada."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Building resilient northern economies means recognising and responding to the unique needs, realities, and values of Northerners. Through investments in innovative and community-driven research, our government is supporting the development of a more sustainable and culturally relevant economy in the Northwest Territories."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"As we continue to build for an uncertain future and address infrastructure gaps in the Yukon, it is essential that we identify solutions that are both sustainable and cost-effective. It is inspiring to see Yukoners adopt innovative technologies to strengthen energy capacity, improve waste management, and support more sustainable northern communities."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor and Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"Strong infrastructure and greater local economic participation are essential to supporting Arctic sovereignty and building more self-sufficient northern communities. I am pleased to see the Government of Canada investing in Nunavummiut-led products and tools that reflect local knowledge, strengthen communities, and create opportunities in Nunavut."

Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

Quick facts

These projects were funded through three CanNor programs: The Northern Indigenous Economic Opportunities Program (NIEOP)supports greater participation by northern Inuit, First Nations and Métis communities and businesses and enables them to pursue opportunities for employment, income, and wealth creation. The IDEANorth program makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy. The Regional Economic Growth Through Innovation (REGI) program fosters the right environment to start and grow businesses and develop strong, dynamic and inclusive innovation ecosystems.

Canadian Innovation Week (May 11-15, 2026) is a digital celebration of innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders across Canada. Every day, Canadian ingenuity supports Canada's growth and positions this country as a leader in innovation. Canadian Innovation Week recognizes this work to strengthen Canada's culture of innovation and inspire the next generation of innovators.

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SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Emeralde O'Donnell, Communications Advisor, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]