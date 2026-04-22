The governments of Canada and Nunavut are investing $2.45 million to conduct geological fieldwork on Baffin Island

IQALUIT, NU, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is advancing critical mineral development and building more resilient supply chains so Canada can unlock the full potential of natural resources. Critical minerals are essential to a modern economy, and global demand continues to grow significantly. This makes accurate geological data more important than ever to enable informed exploration and responsible development.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Craig Simailak, Government of Nunavut's Minister of Community Services, announced $2.45 million in joint funding to support the Government of Nunavut's research in foundational geoscience and critical mineral potential in south and central Baffin Island.

This funding will support work led through Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) Canada-Nunavut Geoscience Office (CNGO), including geological fieldwork across south-central Baffin Island, analysis of collected geochemical data using existing artificial intelligence tools, and the publication of results.

The project is expected to generate new geoscientific data on the mineral potential of the Cumberland granite in south-central Baffin Island. These results will help guide future exploration, attract private investment, and contribute to economic development in Nunavut, in line with Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy.

In a rapidly changing world, investments in geoscience help strengthen the northern economy and support Canada's long-term prosperity by contributing to a strong domestic critical minerals value chain.

Quotes

"This investment will help close important geological data gaps in south-central Baffin Island and strengthen the foundation for informed, responsible resource development in Nunavut. Better geoscience helps guide future exploration, attract investment, and create the conditions for long-term economic opportunity. Our government is working with partners to ensure future development is grounded in evidence and delivers lasting benefits for Inuit and Northern communities."

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Advancing mineral exploration is a direct investment in a robust Northern value chain--one that creates jobs; supports Indigenous, northern and rural communities; and advances our economic and national security. Today's funding for the Baffin Region is a crucial piece of our plan to leverage the Arctic's mineral wealth, unlock economic opportunity, and ensure our sovereignty and prosperity in a rapidly changing global environment."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Investments in geoscience are about more than exploration; they are about building the foundation for informed, community-driven development in the North. By improving our understanding of the region's resource potential, we are supporting opportunities that are rooted in local priorities and that strengthen Inuit participation, regional capacity, and long-term economic strength."

Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

"Our partnership in this geoscience initiative underscores the Government of Nunavut's commitment to building a robust foundation for responsible resource development. By enhancing our geological understanding of south-central Baffin Island, we are providing the essential data needed to attract sustainable investment and create long-term economic opportunities for Nunavummiut. This collaborative investment ensures that as we move toward the 2027 devolution milestone, our territory is well-positioned to manage its land and resources for the benefit of our communities."

The Honourable Craig Simailak, Minister of Community Services, Government of Nunavut

Quick facts

Through the IDEANorth program, CanNor is investing up to $850,000 over four years in this project. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help Northerners seize opportunities in Canada's innovation economy.

Through the CNGO, NRCan is investing $760,000 over four years in this project. The CNGO provides accessible geoscience data for Nunavut in support of responsible mineral exploration, infrastructure development, and land use planning.

The Government of Nunavut's Department of Community Services is also investing $840,000 in this project.

Critical minerals have important applications in defence and medical products as well as information and communications technologies and next generation green technologies, including green energy production and electric vehicles.

The territories hold significant potential for critical minerals development. Nunavut has known occurrences of 23 of the 34 critical minerals on the Canadian Critical Minerals List, including high-purity iron, currently being mined at the Mary River mine on northern Baffin Island, and known deposits of nickel, copper, platinum-group element, and uranium.

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SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Craig Welsh, Communications Advisor, Nunavut, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]; Kira Dorward, Manager, Communications, Department of Community Services, Government of Nunavut, [email protected]