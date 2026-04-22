CanNor is contributing over $13 million to four projects that will advance economic development opportunities across the territory.

IQALUIT, NU, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is an Arctic region. The strategic and economic importance of the Canadian Arctic requires infrastructure and economic development projects that respond to both immediate priorities and long-term objectives. These include investments that will help shape Canada's North for generations, as well as projects that deliver tangible benefits to communities today.

The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, today announced over $13 million for four projects that will have significant impacts across Nunavut. This funding, delivered through CanNor, will support initiatives in all three regions of the territory, contributing to stronger communities and sustained economic growth.

In the Kitikmeot region, the investment will support the Grays Bay Road and Port, which was referred to the Major Projects Office in early March. This funding will support the project through environmental data collection, early planning and design, and community engagement, building on existing work supported by Transport Canada. Funding in the Kivalliq region will enable continued environmental studies and community engagement to advance the Kivalliq Hydro‑Fibre Link project.

In the Qikiqtaaluk region, funding will support Ampere's business planning and the design of a new 7,222‑square‑foot economic development hub in Iqaluit. In addition, Sedna ROV Services will receive funding for Arctic‑capable, dual‑use vehicles to enable autonomous hydrographic surveying, strengthen environmental monitoring, and support Arctic defence readiness.

Together, these projects demonstrate the Government of Canada's efforts to advance nation-building initiatives and strengthen its Arctic presence through strategic investments in security, infrastructure, and partnerships with Inuit.

Quotes

"These four projects reflect the Government of Canada's commitment to working in partnership with Inuit governments and Nunavummiut to strengthen Nunavut's economy, protect the North, and advance locally-led priorities. By investing in infrastructure, capacity building, cleaner energy, and defence readiness, these initiatives are laying the groundwork for lasting prosperity, resilience, and security for a strong Nunavut and a strong Canada."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Grays Bay Road and Port project is a nation-building investment that will unlock economic opportunities in the North and strengthen Canada's Arctic sovereignty. By improving reliable, all-season land access to critical resources and global markets, it will support good jobs, sustainable development, and long-term growth for Northern communities."

- The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Building Canada means building the North. These investments will help strengthen Nunavut and Canada's economy, infrastructure, and Arctic security for the long term. That is how we become a more sovereign Canada, an energy superpower, and the strongest economy in the G7."

- The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Through strong partnerships with Nunavummiut, investments in infrastructure, capacity building, and community priorities are advancing a coordinated approach to strengthening Nunavut, supporting long‑term prosperity, and contributing to Canada's broader security and strength."

- Lori Idlout, Member of Parliament for Nunavut

"The Government of Nunavut welcomes this announcement and is thankful that the Government of Canada is investing in projects that will help advance Nunavut's economic potential across the territory."

- The Honourable Craig Simailak, Minister of Community Services, Government of Nunavut

"CanNor's investment is a timely acceleration of Grays Bay Road and Port development. For example, it will enable WKR to bring forward detailed seabed mapping at the port site, and select major construction partners sooner. As we move forwards more quickly, we will also have the resources to ramp up our community engagement and make sure that regional and community benefits are maximized."

- Brendan Bell, CEO, West Kitikmeot Resources Corp.

"Now is the time for nation building infrastructure that can power communities, power industry, and power a more secure north for us all. As we move the fully Inuit owned Kivalliq-Hydro-Fibre Link through development, partnerships are key."

- David Kakuktinniq, President and CEO of Sakku Investments Corporation and President of Nukik Corporation.

"Developing business in Nunavut is a key to the territory's continued growth and prosperity. At Ampere, we're very excited to start construction on this new Economic Development Hub and we look forward to the opportunities it will provide for Nunavummiut."

- Ryan Oliver, CEO, Ampere

"With this funding, Sedna ROV Services can deploy new uncrewed vessels and subsea systems on Canadian Hydrographic Service charting, environmental monitoring, and Arctic maritime operations, the kind of work the North has needed for decades. It means more Nunavummiut trained on advanced marine technology, better data from our own waters, and a stronger Inuit-owned presence in Canada's Arctic maritime sector."

- Kirt Ejesiak, CEO, Sedna ROV Services Inc.

Quick facts

The projects announced today are funded through the Support to Northern Infrastructure Development (SNID) program, the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII), and Inclusive Diversification and Economic Advancement in the North (IDEANorth). SNID helps northern infrastructure projects move through regulatory and consultation processes more efficiently and strengthen early project planning. RDII aims to accelerate the integration of businesses and regional ecosystems into domestic and international defence supply chains, and increase their industrial and innovation capacity, while also supporting defence-related strategic regional assets in targeted circumstances. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

On March 12, 2026, Prime Minister Mark Carney referred the Grays Bay Road and Port project to the Major Projects Office. The project includes a deepwater export terminal for minerals and an airstrip, which will both have dual-use civilian and military potential.

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SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Craig Welsh, Communications Advisor, Nunavut, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]