IQALUIT, NU, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - On May 9, 2026, Pilimmaksaivik, the Federal Centre of Excellence for Inuit Employment in Nunavut, celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Since its creation in 2016, Pilimmaksaivik has worked with partners to support the Whole-of-Government implementation of Article 23 in the Nunavut Agreement to increase and maintain Inuit representation in the federal public service in Nunavut.

Through Pilimmaksaivik's leadership and programming, federal departments in Nunavut are removing barriers and improving the recruitment, retention, advancement and promotion of Nunavut Inuit. The Government of Canada is working to create a federal public service in Nunavut where Inuit can thrive and participate at the highest levels.

By increasing the representation of Nunavut Inuit in the Government of Canada, Pilimmaksaivik and their partners can help ensure that federal departments meaningfully address the needs of the territory, and that Inuit are served by a federal public service that deeply understands their values, needs, and experiences.

Since 2017, Inuit employment has risen from 37% to 50% in the federal public service in the Nunavut Settlement Area. This is important progress, but Inuit still face barriers. Pilimmaksaivik continues working towards a representative federal public service through programming that promotes cultural awareness and understanding in the workplace. The Centre provides Inuit with culturally relevant training and learning opportunities to help them enter, advance, and thrive in the federal public service. This work contributes to long-term labour force development in Nunavut and supports broader efforts toward Inuit economic participation and reconciliation.

I am proud to be the Minister responsible for CanNor and to recognize Pilimmaksaivik's dedication and accomplishments. As we celebrate their 10th anniversary, I want to acknowledge the hard work of past and present Pilimmaksaivik staff. Pilimmaksaivik's work is led by and for Nunavut Inuit, and their contribution is essential in building a better future for Nunavut.

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SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Emeralde O'Donnell, Communications Advisor, Northwest Territories, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]