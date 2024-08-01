Announcement of a third contribution to the UNESCO Heritage Emergency Fund

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is firmly committed to protecting cultural heritage, a fundamental component of the identity, social cohesion, economic sustainability, peace and security of the international community.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced that $500,000 in funding is being provided to the Heritage Emergency Fund of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). This funding is a testament to Canada's ongoing commitment to the protection of cultural heritage at the international level.

As a State Party to the 1954 Hague Convention and the 1970 UNESCO Convention on the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property, Canada plays an essential role in protecting cultural heritage during times of conflict and heritage that is at risk of illicit trafficking. By being at the forefront of important discussions, Canada is actively committed to honouring its obligations to protect cultural heritage.

The concerns and issues related to heritage protection are being increasingly felt at the international level. Whether the risk to heritage results from armed conflict or natural disasters, this new contribution will support UNESCO in its efforts to quickly and effectively protect endangered cultural heritage.

As the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee—held in New Delhi, India, from July 21 to 31, 2024—comes to a close, we are reminded of the importance of preserving our world heritage. It is by working together that we will be able to protect world heritage and ensure a cultural legacy for future generations.

Quotes

"It's an honour to be able to support and prioritize the protection and preservation of cultural heritage against human or natural catastrophes. Through its contribution to the UNESCO Heritage Emergency Fund, Canada recognizes that the protection of world cultural heritage is a priority and commits to preserving this precious legacy for future generations."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Canada is a signatory to UNESCO's four cultural conventions, which can all benefit from the protection of the UNESCO Heritage Emergency Fund:

The 1954 Hague Convention, which protects cultural heritage from being destroyed or pillaged during armed conflict;

The 1970 Convention, which protects cultural property against illicit trafficking;

The 2005 Convention, which protects and promotes the diversity of cultural expressions around the world; and

The 1972 World Heritage Convention, which protects sites of exceptional universal value for future generations.

Canada was the first G7 country to ratify UNESCO's 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and its two protocols.

In 2015, UNESCO created the Heritage Emergency Fund to support a wide range of activities aimed at protecting heritage during natural disasters and conflict. Among the activities supported by the Fund is emergency preparation, which includes training, rapid response during conflicts, and recovery and restoration measures.

This is Canada's third contribution to the UNESCO Heritage Emergency Fund since it was created in 2015.

