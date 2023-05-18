CITY OF NICOLET, QC, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, and Scott Pearce, Acting President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of more than $1.5 million to help 35 Quebec communities put in place innovative asset management strategies.

Asset management helps communities manage municipal infrastructure assets such as roads, arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems to ensure maximum performance and make better investment decisions. Asset management also helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

This funding will help strengthen data-driven decision-making on key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance. Among the recipients:

The City of Nicolet receives $50,000 to produce a health assessment of the City's main assets to support municipal decision-makers in managing infrastructure optimally for the benefit of the population. An overall picture of assets will be consolidated and developed using a dashboard and an interactive map, and an asset monitoring tool will be implemented.

The City of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield receives $50,000 to collect information on drinking water mains and to assess their risk level and remaining useful life.

The City of Québec receives $40,000 to implement an innovative asset management protocol for drinking water and wastewater treatment infrastructure, which is comprised of 6 plants and 8 major structures. Together with a professional, the City will develop a framework policy and an asset management strategy as well as processes for producing management tools and simple and effective dashboards.

Quotes

"It rarely makes front page news, but the long-term management of our infrastructure has daily, tangible impacts on our quality of life. Investing to help Quebec's cities manage their infrastructure more effectively not only ensures access to the services we all rely on, but also strengthens our local economies and builds more resilient communities. It is another way through which our government continues to deliver for Quebecers."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"From roads and bridges to buildings and wastewater systems, local governments own approximately 60% of the public infrastructure that supports our economy and our quality of life. That's why it is so crucial to support them in building and maintaining strong asset management through initiatives like the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Municipal Asset Management Program. Funded by the Government of Canada, it helps communities in Quebec and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to improve their investment decisions."

Scott Pearce, Acting President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) – a $110-million program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

program funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

The MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the Government of Canada is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada .

Further information on the thirty-five municipally-led initiatives can be found in the backgrounder.

Municipal Asset Management Program

Infrastructure in your Community

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada plan project map

