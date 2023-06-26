POWELL RIVER, BC, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Lisa Berg, Principal for Assumption School, announced a federal investment of $19,360 to plan for the conversion to an electric school bus for the pre-Kindergarten through Grade 9 school.

This investment will support a planning project that will assess the feasibility of converting Assumption School's diesel transportation to a zero emission electric school bus, implementing vehicle charging infrastructure, and developing a procurement strategy for the school. The goal is to produce a blueprint for greener, healthier transit to transport students to and from school and support travel for school-related excursions.

This investment will help Assumption School contribute to Canada's objective of reaching net-zero by 2050 by reducing GHG emissions and providing comfortable, clean transit to students.

As an independent school, Assumption serves the surrounding community known as the qathet region, including the City of Powell River and the Tla'amin Nation.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Investing in zero emission transit infrastructure is essential for building strong, resilient communities. Our government is proud to work with Assumption School to help transition their school bus fleet to a battery electric school bus Projects like this one not only bring us closer to meeting our net-zero emissions goal by 2050, but they also create models for how the next generation can participate in and create a healthier, sustainable future."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Assumption School is excited to have received a contribution for our electric bus planning project. The government grant to fund the planning project is a solid step towards reducing our school's carbon footprint. Switching to an electric bus will allow us to create a healthier community and to care for the earth in the way the people of the ɬaʔamɩn [Tla'amin] Nation have done for time immemorial. We look forward to continuing the planning process so our students can see that our every day choices can have a big impact on our environment. Thank you to all those within our community who have been praying for the success of this project."

Lisa Berg, Principal for Assumption School

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $19,360 in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). Assumption School is contributing $4,840 .

is investing in this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF). Assumption School is contributing . The ZETF is accepting applications under the Planning and Capital streams. Eligible applicants can seek funding to help cover planning and capital costs related to electrifying school transportation and public transit systems, including the purchase of zero emission buses and related infrastructure.

The ZETF helps communities transition to zero emission transit and school buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to Canada's net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing.

net-zero emissions targets. By electrifying their bus fleets, communities are working toward a cleaner environment for our kids while creating jobs and supporting Canadian manufacturing. This Fund is closely coordinated with the Canada Infrastructure Bank's Zero Emission Bus Initiative through which the CIB has committed more than $1.5 billion to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses.

to supporting the deployment of zero emission buses. The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in stable, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in stable, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

has invested over in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options. The Zero Emission Transit Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the Government of Canada to provide permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

Associated links

Zero Emission Transit Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/zero-emissions-trans-zero-emissions/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Canada Infrastructure Bank – Zero Emission Buses Initiative

https://cib-bic.ca/en/sectors/public-transit/

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Lisa Berg, Principal, Assumption School, 604-485-9894