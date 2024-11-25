The Government of Canada partners up with INTERPOL in the fight against international organized auto theft

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs announced up to $3.5 million over three years for Project "Drive Out," a joint initiative with INTERPOL to combat transnational organized vehicle crime.

Auto theft in Canada involves organized crime groups that operate globally and are known to be involved in the export of stolen vehicles from Canada. This project will enhance information sharing between law enforcement agencies, member states and private industry and strengthen data analysis, in order to identify stolen vehicles and spare parts around the world and return them to Canada. These efforts build on actions taken to detect and intercept stolen vehicles through the National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft.

Earlier this year the Government of Canada announced an investment of $15 million to support law enforcement agencies' work to combat auto theft, through the Contribution Program to Combat Serious and Organized Crime (CPCSOC). Today's announcement is part of that commitment. In addition, we continue to increase the capacity of the CBSA by investing $28 million to detect and search shipping containers for stolen vehicles, enhance collaboration with domestic and international partners and explore advanced technological solutions.

Auto theft claims are down 19 per cent, which is a testament to the progress we are making to crack down on this crime with the continued support of our partners. This downward trend is promising, but we know that criminal networks are quick to adapt. The Government of Canada, as well as law enforcement agencies, will remain vigilant, in order to protect Canadians' property and keep communities safe.

"Auto theft is a crime that knows no borders. That's why continued collaboration between domestic and international law enforcement partners like INTERPOL is key to recovering Canadians' stolen property and to disrupting the organized crime groups involved."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Our INTERPOL-Ottawa office includes a dedicated team that works collaboratively with member countries around the world, leveraging INTERPOL's Stolen Motor Vehicle Database, as well as delivering INTERPOL capacity-building training to fight transnational vehicle crime. We are committed to ongoing cooperation with domestic and international partners to ensure a coordinated and effective response."

- Michael Duheme, Commissioner, Royal Canadian Mounted Police

"Vehicle crime isn't just about stolen cars—it's about something far more complex, far more dangerous. It's about organized crime using those stolen vehicles and parts as currency to fuel a network of illegal activities—from drug trafficking to human smuggling, from the arms trade to acts of terror. This partnership with the Government of Canada represents a step forward, empowering law enforcement across the globe to strike at the heart of a crime that reaches far beyond a single theft. Together, we're building a safer world."

- Valdecy Urquiza, Secretary General, INTERPOL

Most stolen vehicles exported from Canada are destined for Africa and the Middle East .

are destined for and the . INTERPOL's Stolen Motor Vehicle database, the key law enforcement tool for tackling vehicle crime will be enhanced as part of Project Drive Out. It currently contains more than 12 million records, allowing police in INTERPOL member countries to run a check against a suspicious vehicle and find out instantly whether it has been reported as stolen. In 2023, approximately 226,000 vehicles globally were identified as stolen through the database and so far in 2024 the database has been searched more than 356 million times.

The RCMP continues to process international notifications and requests received through INTERPOL's stolen motor vehicle database to better track stolen vehicles with international partners. From February to October 2024 , the RCMP received 2,666 alerts about Canadian vehicles and 491 international collaboration requests.

, the RCMP received 2,666 alerts about Canadian vehicles and 491 international collaboration requests. Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has intercepted more than 2,100 stolen vehicles in railyards and ports this year, already exceeding last year's total.

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) continues to produce financial intelligence disclosures to law enforcement in support or investigations into organized crime, including auto theft.

(FINTRAC) continues to produce financial intelligence disclosures to law enforcement in support or investigations into organized crime, including auto theft. Police services have been encouraged to collect information from victims relating to tracking technology present in their vehicles (i.e., Apple AirTag, Tile Tracker, Samsung SmartTracker) and add this information to the Canadian Police Information Centre system.

