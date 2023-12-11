Minister Khera announces a Call for Proposals for the Organizational Capacity Building component of the renewed program

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - With Canada's population becoming increasingly diverse, it is crucial to strengthen our commitment to inclusivity and take the necessary steps to dismantle racism and discrimination in all its forms.

Today, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, launched a Call for Proposals for the Organizational Capacity Building (OCB) component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program, which aims to build on the Government of Canada's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive society.

The OCB component will help organizations build and strengthen their internal capacity to advance anti-racism and promote intercultural and interfaith understanding, to provide equitable opportunities, to promote dialogue on multiculturalism and anti-racism, and to build understanding of disparities. The OCB component Call for Proposals will focus on:

initiatives that are led by or serving the communities of focus in Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy (Indigenous, Black, racialized and religious minority communities), as communities with lived experiences of racism;

Anti-Racism Strategy (Indigenous, Black, racialized and religious minority communities), as communities with lived experiences of racism; community-based organizations in order to support them in their daily efforts to drive positive change;

initiatives that reach into rural and remote locations across Canada .

The Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program (MARP) was launched as part of the Government of Canada's work on supporting diversity through inclusivity. The renewed program—a consolidation of the Community Support, Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program and the Anti-Racism Action Program—aims to enhance efficiency and support more effectively communities and organizations throughout Canada.

Under the OCB component, funded initiatives will contribute to building an organization's financial health, human resources capacity (including volunteers), governing practices, partnership and networking abilities, and strategic planning.

Eligible organizations can apply from now until February 22, 2024.

Quotes

"Our government proudly supports community organizations across the country in promoting diversity and fostering inclusion within their communities. A more equitable society is not only fairer but also more resilient and prosperous. I encourage all eligible organizations to apply to the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program's Call for Proposals so we can continue to work together to build a more just and inclusive society for everyone."

—The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

Quick Facts

The Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program is replacing the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program and the Anti-Racism Action Program.

The MARP has three distinct components: Events, Projects and Organizational Capacity Building. The current Call for Proposals is for the Organizational Capacity Building component of the program.

Related Products

Associated Links

