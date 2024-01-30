The Government of Canada launches the Building Community Resilience call to action

Minister Khera commits $3 million to the Building Community Resilience call to action to empower grassroots initiatives that bring people together

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - In the wake of rising hate across the country, the Government of Canada remains committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive society while supporting the creation of resilient communities.

That is why the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, today announced that $3 million has been set aside for a new priority entitled Building Community Resilience. The funding is being provided under the Events component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program for events being held from April 2024 to March 2025.

The Building Community Resilience call to action seeks to empower communities by facilitating events that strengthen connections, foster unity, build resilience and establish a national network of best practices among organizations. Ultimately, the objective is to inspire and catalyze local grassroots initiatives that nurture community building across Canada.

Examples of eligible events that bring communities together include public education events fostering intercultural understanding, sharing cultural heritage, traditions and viewpoints; community-based celebrations of the historic contributions to Canada of particular ethnocultural, cultural or religious groups; or musical events that bridge ethnocultural, cultural or religious communities.

The government is unwavering in its commitment to combat all forms of hatred, racism and discrimination. In addition to today's announcement, work is underway to deliver an updated and more robust federal anti-racism strategy, as well as an action plan on combatting hate.

Canada's strength lies in the diversity of its people and communities. Embracing and respecting diverse cultures and faiths forms the cornerstone Canada's foundation, enriching the fabric of our society and contributing to a stronger, more vibrant nation.

Quotes

"As we are witnessing an alarming rise in hate across the country, each of us has a role and responsibility in bringing Canadians together. Our government is stepping up to support local initiatives that drive positive change by building bridges and connecting communities together: to learn about each other, and from one another when it comes to fighting racism and discrimination. There is far more that unites us than divides us, and this call to action aims to ensure that we are all working together to create a more resilient, inclusive and united Canada."

—The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

Quick Facts

The Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program (MARP) is a consolidation of the Community Support, Multiculturalism, and Anti-Racism Initiatives Program and the Anti-Racism Action Program. The renewed MARP has been streamlined to support communities and organizations more effectively across Canada.

The MARP has three distinct components: Events, Projects and Organizational Capacity Building. A call for proposals is currently underway for the Organizational Capacity Building component of the program. Eligible organizations can apply from now until February 22, 2024. Applications for the Events component of the program are accepted on a continuous basis.

