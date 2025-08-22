HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Brittany Merrifield, Mayor of Grand Bay-Westfield and Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Board Member, announced about $5.2 million in investments through the Green Municipal Fund's (GMF) Local Leadership for Climate Adaptation (LLCA) initiative. This investment will support 70 adaptation projects in several municipalities across Canada, 11 of which are being developed in Nova Scotia. These projects will strengthen climate resilience through climate adaptation plans, climate-focused asset management strategies, and community-wide climate risk assessments.

Communities across Canada are feeling the impacts of climate change right now—from increased flooding to severe storms and devastating wildfires. These events are the number one reason we must act without delay to make our communities more livable, resilient, and prepared for the impacts of climate change. The Government of Canada is taking proactive steps to build a clean, low-carbon, and resilient economy, supported by infrastructure that promotes healthy, affordable living, strengthens economic sustainability, and protects Canadian homes and businesses.

In partnership with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, this investment will equip local governments with vital funding and skills development support, enabling long-term, proactive climate adaptation planning and project implementation, and ensuring more resilient communities and equitable access to climate adaptation resources—all as part of Canada's National Adaptation Strategy.

Canada's climate has changed and will continue to change. Building climate resilience is economically smart, fiscally responsible, and essential to protecting Canadians and the places they call home. Working closely with local governments and municipalities to reduce risk from the changing climate will keep Canadian communities safer and healthier today and for years to come.

"Municipalities across Canada are on the front lines of responding to the realities of climate change. The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), is stepping up to help communities tackle both today's challenges and tomorrow's risks. Through smart investments, proactive planning, and strong collaboration, we can build a sustainable economy and create communities that are more resilient, vibrant, and prosperous for generations to come."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Communities across Canada are taking steps to safeguard the wellbeing of their communities in the face of growing and intensifying climate impacts. Investment in initiatives through the Green Municipal Fund empower local leaders to make climate risk assessments and adaptation strategies into decisive climate action."

– Rebecca Bligh, FCM President

The Green Municipal Fund manages approximately $2.4 billion in programs funded by the Government of Canada to support municipal environmental priorities, including the new $530-million investment in community-based adaptation initiatives launched in November 2024 .

in programs funded by the Government of to support municipal environmental priorities, including the new investment in community-based adaptation initiatives launched in . The $530-million investment was part of the over $2 billion in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities from coast to coast to coast to prepare for climate change under the National Adaptation Strategy.

investment was part of the over in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities from coast to coast to coast to prepare for climate change under the National Adaptation Strategy. Canada's National Adaptation Strategy lays out goals, objectives, and targets to reduce the risks associated with climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers.

National Adaptation Strategy lays out goals, objectives, and targets to reduce the risks associated with climate-related disasters, improve health outcomes, protect nature and biodiversity, build and maintain resilient infrastructure, and support a strong economy and workers. To support the Strategy, the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan outlines what the federal government is doing to prepare for climate change. It highlights over 70 actions across 22 departments and agencies to help meet Canada's adaptation goals and address climate change risks facing Canadians.

adaptation goals and address climate change risks facing Canadians. The Government of Canada has invested more than $6.6 billion in adaptation since 2015. This includes $2.1 billion in commitments since fall 2022 to implement the National Adaptation Strategy and support other adaptation-related activities.

has invested more than in adaptation since 2015. This includes in commitments since fall 2022 to implement the National Adaptation Strategy and support other adaptation-related activities. Canada's annual nation-wide temperature for 2024 was the highest on record, 2.0°C above the 1991–2020 average. Extreme weather events impacted millions of Canadians in 2024, resulting in fatalities and causing destruction to property, and resulting in a new all-time annual record in insured losses of over $8.5 billion .

