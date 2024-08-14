The Government of Canada is making investments that will help B.C. businesses grow locally and compete globally

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - British Columbia is home to the talent that is developing industry-leading products. That is why the Government of Canada is supporting collaboration between industry and academia, bringing more B.C.-made products to global markets.

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced over $8.8 million in PacifiCan funding for two projects at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

A technician works in a food lab. Text reads: University of British Columbia receives over $8.8 million to drive innovation in life sciences and food processing (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

UBC is receiving $5 million to establish the Biodevice Foundry and strengthen British Columbia's position as a leader in life sciences. The Biodevice Foundry will provide growing companies with lab space, specialized equipment and training programs to develop and test their products. These products may include artificial organs and joints, or life-saving drug therapies.

UBC is also receiving over $3.8 million to establish a world-class Food and Beverage Innovation Centre. The Centre will bring food science experts and businesses together to develop innovative packaging, processing techniques, and products, helping B.C. food and beverage processors become more competitive in global markets. The Centre will also provide training for future food scientists and others working in the industry.

The investments announced today are expected to benefit more than 60 businesses and help create local jobs.

"Collaboration between academia and businesses is how we take great ideas and make them into products and services that the world demands. British Columbia is home to world-class academic institutions, including the University of British Columbia, that have a long history of helping businesses succeed. The projects announced today have the power to transform industries, strengthen our workforce and propel B.C. businesses forward."

-The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"The innovation taking place in our backyard thanks to the research and training at UBC is truly astounding. Today's investment from PacifiCan will support advancements in healthcare as well as logistics, all while improving the lives of British Columbians and bringing therapies and goods to market."

-The Honourable Joyce Murray, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra

"These strategic PacifiCan investments in cutting-edge UBC research facilities will further enhance B.C.'s position as a leader in the agricultural and food/beverage industry as well as in the life sciences sector. Both the Food and Beverage Innovation Centre and Biodevice Foundry will strengthen connections between university and industry partners, and build the talent and collaborations that are needed to develop globally competitive 'made in B.C.' products and technologies."

-Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon, President and Vice-Chancellor, The University of British Columbia

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

Funding announced today was provided through PacifiCan's Regional Innovation Ecosystems (RIE) program.

The RIE program aims to grow and nurture priority sectors across British Columbia , building an ecosystem that includes under-represented groups and allows these priority sectors to innovate and compete globally.

