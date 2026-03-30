OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - When northern communities can grow and access more of their own food, they're better able to handle disruptions, whether due to climate change, supply chain issues, or global tensions. Improving food security strengthens sovereignty, supports local economies, and improves community resilience.

During the Food Sovereignty Summit in Ottawa, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a contribution of up to $1,753,799 to improve food security in the Northwest Territories. The funds will support five projects that empower communities with the infrastructure and tools they need to grow, process, and prepare local foods. This funding, delivered by CanNor, will create new opportunities for growers, harvesters, businesses, and other professionals in the food sector while increasing access to fresh, locally produced foods.

Investing in local food initiatives reduces reliance on southern imports, creates jobs, and helps ensure Northerners can put nutritious food on their plates. By investing in projects like this, the Government of Canada is supporting more self-sufficient communities that help assert Arctic sovereignty and strengthen northern food systems.

Find out more about the projects funded in this announcement: CanNor invests over $1.75 million in community-led food security projects in the Northwest Territories

Quotes

"Supporting food security in the North is central to building strong, healthy communities. Our new government is investing in northern food systems to improve access to local foods and create new economic opportunities. This work helps build a more resilient and self-reliant North for generations to come."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"The North faces unique food security challenges compared with the rest of Canada. To support a strong food sector, we need to invest in uniquely northern solutions. I am proud to see projects supporting food businesses in the Northwest Territories by drawing on the strength of our communities."

- The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"Access to nutritious, locally produced food is essential to building healthy people and communities across the Northwest Territories. These projects support local entrepreneurs, strengthen regional food systems, and help ensure northern producers have the infrastructure they need to grow and succeed. The Government of the Northwest Territories is proud to support community-driven solutions that reflect northern priorities and build long-term resilience."

- The Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment

Quick facts

These projects are funded through IDEANorth and the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives (NICI) Fund IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy. NICI supports community-led projects that benefit local and Indigenous food production with an emphasis on innovative and practical solutions to increase food security across the North.



Related product

Associated links

Stay connected: www.cannor.gc.ca

Follow CanNor on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Leighann Chalykoff, Communications Advisor, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]