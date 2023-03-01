GANDER, NL, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to making life more affordable for Canadians. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring our supply chains support Canada's economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class Canadians, while maintaining their resiliency and ability to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Today, the Minister of Rural Economic Development, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, and the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced an investment of up to $4.6 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund for the construction of a specialized seafood storage facility project at the Gander International Airport.

This close to $9.7 million total project will allow the Gander International Airport Authority Inc. to build a seafood storage facility that will be equipped with water treatment systems, sea water storage tanks, cold/chilled storage, and blast freezers. It will be able to store up to 75 tonnes of fresh or live seafood and will allow for rapid offloading of delivered cargo from shippers and producers.

This investment will have significant economic benefits for the region and will address supply chain bottlenecks, speed up the movement of goods, and facilitate air shipments to international markets.

The Government of Canada continues to make investments to strengthen the country's supply chain, promote economic growth and enhance the opportunities for our businesses to expand into global markets. This investment represents another long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

"Today's investment in Gander International Airport will help the region reduce supply chain congestion while creating good jobs for middle-class Canadians. By investing in a seafood storage facility, we can increase the efficiency of delivering goods from shippers and producers, thereby strengthening our supply chains. Making these investments now will have lasting economic benefits for the Gander region and Newfoundland and Labrador."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Today's investment from our government is great news for the Gander Airport and our rural communities. The new seafood facility will help strengthen Gander's connection to global markets and will create reliable trade flows between Canada and the world. The benefits to Newfoundland and Labrador's seafood industry and local economy will be felt for many years to come."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings

Minister of Rural Economic Development

"Gander International Airport is a beacon of welcome to Canada to visitors coming from away and for Newfoundlanders returning home. This new facility will further showcase and share Canada with the world. With this investment, we are strengthening our supply chains and ensuring that local businesses and communities are now more accessible to partners and investors from Canada and around the globe."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance

"We are excited to play an enabling role in bringing premium Newfoundland and Labrador seafood to diners and families worldwide. The Federal Government's investment in this facility has transformative potential for the airport and its industry partners."

Reg Wright

President and CEO, GIAA

The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

, through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.7 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. The National Trade Corridors Fund's Increasing the Fluidity of Canada's Supply Chains call for proposals supports fluid and reliable trade flows between Canada and global markets, as well as internal trade corridors.

