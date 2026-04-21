WHITEHORSE, YT, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Yukon's food system is shaped by unique northern challenges, but also by strong communities, and a growing local agriculture sector. Supporting Indigenous governments and northern entrepreneurs to expand food production, processing, and preparation capacity creates local economic opportunities and strengthens food systems throughout the territory.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a contribution of up to $1,264,308 to improve food systems in the Yukon. The funds will support five projects that empower communities and businesses with the infrastructure and tools they need to prepare, safely store and distribute foods. This funding, delivered by CanNor, will create new opportunities for First Nations governments and communities, entrepreneurs, and other professionals in the food sector.

Through these targeted investments, the Government of Canada is supporting Yukon organizations and businesses to expand local food production and build a more self-reliant future.

Find out more about the projects funded in this announcement: Backgrounder: CanNor invests over $1.2 million in community-driven food projects

Quotes

"Strong local food systems are the foundation of healthy communities, economic opportunity, and long-term wellbeing across the North. Through partnerships with Yukon organizations and local producers, we are advancing northern-led solutions that improve access to fresh, local food across the territory. Canada's new government will continue working with Indigenous governments and communities to uphold and advance Indigenous food sovereignty."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"The Yukon's food sector is driven by local producers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who know the North and the unique needs of our communities. This is why we are investing in local food systems that strengthen food security, expand northern food production, and reduce reliance on imported goods. It is through investments like these that we will build a stronger and more adaptable Yukon."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor and Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"Projects led by Yukon Berry Farms and Tum Tums Black Gilt Meats demonstrate how innovation in the food and agriculture sector drives economic development in Yukon. By supporting these initiatives, we're helping local businesses scale, diversify the economy, strengthen food security, and create sustainable jobs that deliver long term benefits for communities across the territory".

- Jen Gehmair, Minister of Economic Development, Tourism and Culture, Government of Yukon

Quick facts

These projects are funded through IDEANorth and the Northern Isolated Community Initiatives (NICI) Fund. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy. NICI supports community-led projects that benefit local and Indigenous food production with an emphasis on innovative and practical solutions to increase food security across the North.

CanNor funding provided to 835564 Yukon Inc., who will lease to Yukon Berry Farms, is through a repayable contribution.

Related product

Associated links

Stay connected: www.cannor.gc.ca

Follow CanNor on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Leighann Chalykoff, Communications Advisor, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]