FREDERICTON, NB, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - By working closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that more Canadians will be able to live near public transit, connecting them to jobs, services, and their communities.

Today, MP Jenica Atwin and Mayor Kate Rogers announced federal investments of more than a combined total of $8.29 million in transit funding for the City of Fredericton's transit systems, providing predictable and long-term funding.

Through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding stream, Fredericton will receive an annual funding allocation amounting to over $5.29 million over ten years. Funding will upgrade, replace, or modernize the city's public transit infrastructure, and maintain it in a state of good repair.

This investment, beginning in 2026 until 2036, will help increase the housing supply and affordability as part of complete, transit-oriented communities, while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding stream adds to existing federal investments in public transit infrastructure in Fredericton. Through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, the federal government and the City of Fredericton are investing a combined total of $4.4 million for the purchase of three hybrid buses to expand and improve the city's public transit system.

Quotes

"Investing in public transportation eases traffic, reduces emissions, and fosters greater community connectivity; expansions to existing routes, and updates to the buses and schedules, will allow more Frederictonians to utilize our transit system in meaningful ways. We have been working together to make Fredericton transit more accessible and effective for years, and today's announcement reinforces the Government of Canada's commitment to building, maintaining, and improving high-quality, affordable public transit, which will make a lasting difference in people's lives."

Jenica Atwin, Member of Parliament for Fredericton

"Fredericton is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and the federal support the City is receiving through the Canada Public Transit Fund and the Rural Transit Solutions Fund, will allow Fredericton Transit to grow with our vibrant community. This federal funding will enhance transit offerings, ensuring our city is connected through providing a consistent, affordable, and environmentally friendly mode of transportation for residents."

Her Worship Kate Rogers, Mayor of the City of Fredericton

Quick Facts

Canada Public Transit Fund:

The City of Fredericton will receive $5,294,240 over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of a capital plan and the signing of a funding agreement between the recipient and Canada .

will receive over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of a capital plan and the signing of a funding agreement between the recipient and . The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.



The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

The federal government is investing $3 million in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the City of Fredericton is contributing $1.4 million .

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the is contributing . The RTSF supports the improvement and expansion of locally driven transit solutions, by helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern Communities conduct their day-to-day activities, like access services, go to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

Through the Capital stream, eligible applicants can apply for a federal contribution of up to $10 million to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations).

to help cover the cost of capital assets, which includes purchasing vehicles, and supporting infrastructure (e.g., bus stops and charging stations). Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC) is accepting applications from Indigenous applicants until Tuesday, April 8, 2025 ( 3:00 EDT ). For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html.

( ). For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

