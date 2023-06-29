THUNDER BAY, ON, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, announced a federal investment of $735,360 to renovate and retrofit the Roots Community Food Centre in Thunder Bay.

Through this investment, the Roots Community Food Centre will install new doors and upgraded windows with solar shading that will minimize heat loss in the winter and keep the building naturally cool in the summer. It will also enable them to install a new boiler that uses locally sourced wood pellets and create a rain garden with plants and natural materials found locally that will capture rainwater and mitigate runoff.

These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 30.2% and greenhouse gas emissions by 124 tonnes annually.

Roots Community Food Centre serves people in the greater Thunder Bay community who are food insecure by using food as a tool to connect people and build belonging and dignity. Alongside outreach and advocacy programs, the center provides community members with access to shared meals, fresh produce markets, cooking and garden courses, and employment experiences.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Every day, Roots Community Food Centre makes sure people get food, connections and community. They offer programs that nourish the soul and make sure that no one goes hungry amongst us. They work to welcome people to a place where they belong, and can learn new skills, and meet new people. The Government of Canada will continue to invest in organizations and community infrastructure that are taking climate action and building more resilient and inclusive communities across Canada."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario and Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay—Superior North, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This contribution from GICB is essential in ensuring that Roots Community Food Centre can operate from a building that is able to weather the changing climate pressures, reduce our carbon footprint and maintain a space that is accessible and welcoming to all. We're excited to make changes that allow us to adapt and showcase how green building innovations can be included in community spaces and we're thankful to the Government of Canada for their investment in this space that provides dignified food access and community connection for so many people in Thunder Bay."

Erin Beagle, Executive Director, Roots Food Community Centre

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $735,360 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB).

is investing in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website www.infc.gc.ca

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Erin Beagle, Executive Director, Roots Community Food Centre, 807-285-0189, 807-631-8585, [email protected]