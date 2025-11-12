Member of Parliament Chris Bittle announces funding for the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ON, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Museums protect our history and celebrate our culture and diversity by fostering knowledge and inspiring pride and creativity. Investing in cultural spaces brings communities together and strengthens our economy and our identity.

Today, Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament (St. Catharines), announced funding of $2,000,000 for the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This funding, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, supports the preservation and promotion of the history of Niagara-on-the-Lake and its communities. It will enable the expansion of the Museum to meet the growing demand for year-round high-quality public and educational programming. The project will also provide adequate space for the Museum's expanding collection and enhance accessibility through the addition of accessible elevators and washrooms. The project, scheduled for completion in 2027, will also enhance the Museum's temporary exhibitions featuring Indigenous and Black histories, improve preservation conditions, and make the facility fully accessible and barrier-free for all visitors, volunteers, and staff.

Quotes

"Cultural institutions play a fundamental role in building vibrant, connected communities and a strong economy. This investment in the Niagara–on–the–Lake Museum reflects our government's commitment to promoting and celebrating Canada's rich culture and heritage. By supporting the expansion and renewal of the Museum, we are not only honouring the stories of Niagara-on-the-Lake and its communities but also creating an inclusive cultural space for people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities."

--The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"This funding is an important milestone for the Niagara-on-the-Lake community. With this investment, the Museum will be able to grow its capacity, improve accessibility, and better serve both local communities and tourists year-round. It will ensure that our collective history--including Indigenous and Black contributions--is shared in modern and inclusive spaces."

--Chris Bittle, Member of Parliament (St. Catharines)

"This investment is transformative for our community. The expansion will allow the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum to better care for its collection, share more of our stories, and welcome visitors in new and exciting ways. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Canada for recognizing the importance of preserving and enhancing Niagara-on-the-Lake's heritage."

--Sarah Kaufman, Managing Director/CEO, Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum

Quick Facts

The Niagara Historical Society was established in 1895 to foster an appreciation of Niagara-on-the-Lake's heritage. In 1907 they opened Memorial Hall, Ontario's first purpose-built Museum. Today, the Niagara Historical Society continues to promote and preserve local heritage by owning and operating the Niagara-on-the-Lake Museum. The site now consists of three independent buildings and a collection that includes 41,000 documents, 4,000 photographs, and 900 books.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture, and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and the planning, design and execution of feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

