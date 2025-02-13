The Chan Centre is receiving funding for specialized equipment as part of a modernization project

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - When cultural institutions and universities work together, they create vibrant spaces where art and knowledge meet. This enhances education, facilitates access to culture and strengthens bonds with the community.

Today, Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Vancouver Granville), announced an investment of $300,000 in the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts at the University of British Columbia. He was joined by the Honourable Joyce Murray, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Quadra). He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

Thanks to this investment, provided through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, the Chan Centre will be able to upgrade essential equipment at two of its venues (the Chan Shun Concert Hall and the Telus Studio Theatre), bringing its technical capabilities in line with contemporary industry standards. It will also be able to replace the sound consoles and digital projection system to offer artists and audiences an immersive experience that meets current standards.

These improvements are part of a multi-phase modernization project at the Chan Centre. It includes the purchase and installation of specialized equipment, including front-of-house, monitor and recording consoles, and a digital projector system. By upgrading its equipment, the Centre will be able to keep attracting world-renowned artists while supporting student projects and the next generation of creators.

The Chan Centre plays a key role in the cultural life of Vancouver and beyond. These enhancements, which strengthen the Chan Centre's technical infrastructure, will also support the work of the Chan Centre and the University of British Columbia to give artists and students state-of-the-art tools to create, learn and share their passion.

Quotes

"The Chan Centre is a cornerstone of culture and education in Vancouver. It plays a key role in bringing together artists, students and people who are passionate about creativity and sharing. Thanks to this investment, it will be able to welcome even more home-grown emerging talent while presenting memorable shows and promoting culture in the community."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The Chan Centre is a vital cultural hub for British Columbia and beyond, showcasing performances that inspire and entertain. It is a true jewel in our city. This investment reflects our government's commitment to providing Canadians with access to exceptional cultural and educational opportunities within their communities, while supporting the next generation of performers."

—Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Member of Parliament (Vancouver Granville)

"Since its creation nearly 30 years ago, the Chan Centre has become a thriving arts organization that is a catalyst for performance, creation and learning. I've had the privilege of attending many activities here over the years and can attest to the vitality, imagination and excellence that are imbued in every aspect of the event experience. I'm delighted this funding will not only serve to heighten that experience, but also ensure that the Chan Centre continues on from strength to strength."

—The Honourable Joyce Murray, Member of Parliament (Vancouver Quadra)

"The Chan Centre is a cornerstone of artistic and academic life at the University of British Columbia, providing an exceptional space where students, faculty and the wider community come together to experience world-class performances and thought-provoking events. This investment from the Department of Canadian Heritage strengthens our ability to support artists and scholars while expanding access to the arts through modernized technology. We are grateful for this support, which will help the Chan Centre continue to inspire, educate and engage audiences both on campus and beyond."

—Dr. Benoit-Antoine Bacon, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of British Columbia

"We are deeply grateful to the Department of Canadian Heritage for this vital investment in the Chan Centre. These upgrades to our aging audiovisual infrastructure will allow us to better support artists, students and audiences alike. Upgrading will not only improve sound clarity and projection quality, but also allow us to expand our capabilities with in-house video recording and livestreaming. This ensures the Chan Centre remains a state-of-the-art venue, supporting diverse performances, academic events, and connection with both our university community and the broader public."

—Dr. T. Patrick Carrabré, Director, Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

Quick Facts

The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts, built in 1997, plays a crucial role in supporting the University of British Columbia's academic programs in music, theatre and film by providing state-of-the-art spaces for learning and performance. Through many partnerships with local and international arts organizations, the Chan Centre enhances cultural exchange, offering students and the community access to world-class performances, workshops and educational opportunities.

The Chan Centre offers multiple performance venues, including the Chan Shun Concert Hall, the Telus Studio Theatre and the Royal Bank Cinema, providing a broad range of music concerts, theatrical productions, performances and film screenings.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage culture and creative innovation. The Fund supports renovation projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment, and planning, design and feasibility studies related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

University of British Columbia

