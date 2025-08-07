Parliamentary Secretary Taleeb Noormohamed announces support for an initiative empowering diverse voices in Canadian theatre

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's arts and culture sector weaves the rich tapestry of our nation's diversity, nurturing spaces where varied voices, stories, creative processes and leadership have the chance to grow, develop and prosper.

Today, Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament (Vancouver Granville), announced an investment of $95,000 in the Ruby Slippers Production Society. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

Funding is provided through the Projects component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program, as part of the Anti-Racism Call for Proposals. It will support the Ruby Slippers Production Society's Advance Theatre Pipeline Development Process. This year-long initiative is designed to provide leadership and creative development opportunities to equity-deserving theatre artists. Through mentorship, workshops, professional networking and an Artist-in-Residency program, the project will help racialized and underrepresented artists deepen their experience in areas such as writing, directing, production and curation.

The project will also include the Advance Theatre Festival and Advance Theatre Cultural Development program, offering script development, staged readings and community engagement opportunities. The initiative will culminate in a premiere professional production of new work by participating artists.

By introducing inclusive workplace practices that are developed by and for equity-deserving artists, the Pipeline will support individual career growth and contribute to a stronger, more representative Canadian theatre ecosystem.

"The Ruby Slippers Production Society has long championed diverse voices and redefined what leadership in theatre can look like. It brings its vision to life by spotlighting the voices and perspectives of equity-deserving, underrepresented artists, helping them not only envision a future in theatre but also reflect the richness of Canada's identity and the vital role culture plays in shaping a sovereign and united country. With this funding, our government is helping more artists, creators and makers find their place and their power on Canada's cultural stage."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"The Government of Canada's support for the Ruby Slippers Production Society ensures an ongoing legacy of inspiring artists to follow their own creative yellow brick road toward expression and opportunity. Through the Advance Theatre Pipeline, emerging equity-deserving creators will gain access to the mentorship, tools and platforms they need to flourish from script to stage. This transformative project will help foster the next generation of leaders and changemakers, opening doors across the sector and empowering new voices to shine across communities."

—Taleeb Noormohamed, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Member of Parliament (Vancouver Granville)

"By producing and creating works by female identifying and gender non-conforming artists who also identify as Indigenous, Black or Persons of Colour, Ruby Slippers Theatre helps create a vibrant theatre culture that reflects the rich diversity of our great Canadian stage. By lifting up equity-deserving voices in this way, we are celebrating resilience and transformation in the spirit of allyship, empowerment and collective liberation from our colonial past. We express our deep thanks to the Department of Canadian Heritage for supporting the work of Ruby Slippers Theatre."

—Diane Brown, Artistic and Producing Director, Ruby Slippers Production Society

The Ruby Slippers Production Society is a Vancouver-based non-profit organization that supports, develops and showcases underrepresented voices in Canadian theatre. Founded by a collective of female-identifying artists, the Society has produced more than 80 theatre projects since 1994 and is known for amplifying diverse, equity deserving artists. Through its work, the Society advances inclusive theatre practice and fosters deeper cultural understanding by illuminating underrepresented perspectives.

The objective of the Projects component of the Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program is to provide funding to community-based initiatives that address systemic racism, discrimination, or hate by effecting sustainable change to promote the value of diversity, and foster inclusion and a sense of belonging in Canada.

The Anti-Racism Call for Proposals funds initiatives to address systemic racism and discrimination in Canada. Its objective is to enhance access to and inclusivity within Canada's arts, culture and heritage organizations and institutions, and creative industries by addressing systemic racism and discrimination in workplaces faced by Indigenous Peoples, Black communities, and other racialized and religious minority communities, while considering intersectionality.

