OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's strong climate change science and knowledge base is the key to mobilizing climate action. Canada continues to invest in focused science and technology that will drive clean innovation to help the country achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced that up to $58 million from the Climate Action and Awareness Fund will be invested in 24 projects that will advance science and technology to fight climate change.

Led by 12 universities and one non-governmental organization, these projects will strengthen Canada's science knowledge and be used to identify, accelerate, and evaluate actions leading to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. These projects will also create employment for Canadians who work in science and technology fields.

The University of Waterloo will receive nearly $16 million to support six climate change science projects. Three of these projects include large-scale initiatives aimed at understanding and reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the municipal level. Improved emissions monitoring at the local level and in landfills will help the Government of Canada find new opportunities to reduce emissions.

Other funded projects led by the University of Toronto, Concordia University, the University of Calgary, McGill University, Dalhousie University, and Carleton University, will shape how nature-based solutions can be used to reduce emissions with the help of wetlands and peatlands.

The Climate Action and Awareness Fund's advancing climate change science and technology priority is a part of how the Government of Canada is implementing the principles and addressing the knowledge gaps identified in Climate Science 2050: Advancing Science and Knowledge on Climate Change.

"Scientific research underpins everything we do to fight climate change. This funding provides critical support, allowing government and academia to work together in exploring practical and achievable climate change solutions. By leveraging our unique expertise, we can foster collaboration across disciplines, sectors, communities, and research bodies."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"I continue to be inspired by the innovative science culture that we boast here in Waterloo. Through this funding, the University of Waterloo and its partners will develop new data, methods, and knowledge that strengthen Canada's climate action."

– The Honourable Bardish Chagger, Member of Parliament for Waterloo

"It's critical for us to be working toward net zero. Using established and emerging strengths in fundamental and applied research, Waterloo is pushing boundaries to accelerate the transition to a climate-resilient, low-carbon, sustainable society, and advancing the sustainable use and management of space, land, water, and energy on a global scale."

– Charmaine B. Dean, Vice-President, Research and International, University of Waterloo

The $206 million Climate Action and Awareness Fund was largely created using the $196.5 million fine paid by Volkswagen to the Environmental Damages Fund for circumventing Canada's environmental protection rules—the largest environmental fine in Canadian history.

The Environmental Damages Fund is a specified-purpose account administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada to direct funds received from fines, court orders, and voluntary payments to priority projects that will benefit Canada's natural environment.

