The Government of Canada invests in new testing equipment for manufacturers and innovators in Western Canada

The Government of Canada is investing to ensure western Canadian manufacturers have the tools and resources they need to innovate and become more competitive. New digital equipment at the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI) in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba will help improve product design and performance opportunities for manufacturers while reducing product failure rates.

Collaborating with PAMI allows manufacturers to improve product design early in the development cycle, consequently reducing both cost and risk. This testing equipment makes it possible to simulate the lifecycle of a component in a matter of days. Early testing enables manufacturers to rapidly innovate and adopt advanced materials and manufacturing techniques. Access to early testing in developing and validating new materials and methods reduces the failure rate of components or systems and enhances the competitive advantage of manufacturers in the West.

Today, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency announced funding of $602,510 to support the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI) with a major upgrade to their hydraulic machinery testing system. This investment, through Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) and the Western Diversification Program, demonstrates Government of Canada support to Canadian businesses and organizations seeking to create, improve or enhance economic output, facilities and experiences.

With the support of PrairiesCan, PAMI has purchased and installed new digital equipment. The test results meet the industrial testing standards of manufacturers while providing faster, cheaper and more accurate third-party test data. Vital testing services like these are uniquely available in Western Canada through PAMI. The digital testing equipment ensures manufacturers can confirm product performance against global regulatory standards in multiple sectors. This means new market segment opportunities are open to original equipment manufacturers in the Prairie Provinces.

The Government of Canada is committed to building a strong, competitive Canadian economy by supporting business, innovation and community economic development. This investment supports original equipment manufacturers as well as small and medium size enterprises to increase competitiveness and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Quotes

"Manitoba is leading the way by implementing innovative testing services for manufacturers in Western Canada. This investment is an example of our commitment to help businesses and innovators grow, succeed and create jobs for Canadians. The digital testing service will result in improved manufacturing practices and products and increase competitiveness of Canadian-made technology in the global economy."

- The Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"I'm excited by this upgrade which allows us to better serve our clients per our five-year strategic plan. Clients will experience less set-up time to get their testing done meaning they will be able to make informed decisions about their product development and performance quicker. We are very grateful to Prairies Economic Development Canada for their support which makes PAMI the only organization who can offer this unique testing in Western Canada. We are fortunate to have the support of the federal government to advance technology on the Prairies."

- Leah Olson, President, Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI)

"We worked with PAMI this year on some agricultural testing. They were easy to work with, responsive to any change requests we had, and completed our time-sensitive project in quick fashion. We hope to use PAMI again for our future needs and would highly recommend them to anyone looking for support when it comes to agricultural testing."

- Eric Hosie, Planning Manager, BASF Canada

"We have received excellent value from the team at PAMI. They have the perfect combination of high tech capability blended with practicality that we need for our agtech hardware projects. Very professional and reliable."

- Cory Willness, CEO, CropPro Consulting

Quick facts

PrairiesCan invested $600,000 in the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI) to undertake a major upgrade to their hydraulic machinery testing system making it the only organization in Western Canada able to provide this service.

in the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI) to undertake a major upgrade to their hydraulic machinery testing system making it the only organization in able to provide this service. This investment enables the Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI) to test mechanical components for durability issues and measures the torque in a simulated environment. The upgrade has resulted in reduced set-up and take-down time for clients.

PAMI provides product development, testing, and design services to the agriculture, mining and transportation industries.

PAMI has studied, designed, built and tested machines, machine components and processes since 1975. With locations in Humboldt, Saskatchewan and Portage la Prairie, Manitoba .

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow PrairiesCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Prairies Economic Development Canada

For further information: Ryan Cotter, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, [email protected]; Tammy Abel, Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations, Manitoba Region, Prairies Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Candice Bauer, Marketing, Prairie Agricultural Machinery Institute (PAMI), [email protected]