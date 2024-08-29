ST. PETER'S BAY, PE, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Building research partnerships among Canadian post-secondary researchers and farmers, producers, and private, public and not-for-profit organizations is key to tackle climate change and build resilience in the agriculture sector. These research partnerships will initiate and accelerate the development of solutions to support a sustainable agriculture and agri-food sector in a net-zero economy.

As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to meet climate mitigation targets, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food announced a $87.5 million investment over four years to support 16 collaborative research projects involving 165 researchers from 30 different academic institutions across Canada, that will contribute to a sustainable, profitable and resilient agriculture and agri-food sector.

Minister MacAulay made the announcement along with Professor Alejandro Adem, President of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), at the Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation in St. Peter's Bay, P.E.I., site of one of the funded projects and being led by Dr. Aitazaz Farooque, Professor and Associate Dean at the Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation, University of Prince Edward Island.

This project, incorporating researchers and partners from across Atlantic Canada and beyond, aims to develop and apply state-of-the-art climate mitigation approaches to increase farm profitability while lowering environmental risks. It will advance the use of in-field beneficial management practices (BMPs) to improve soil health, lower greenhouse gas emissions, enhance carbon sequestration, and optimize resource allocation. By advancing research on innovative, state-of-the-art and climate-smart precision agriculture systems, technologies, and practices, these investments support Canada's goals for a competitive, sustainable agriculture and agri-food sector.

"Today's recipients underscore the vital role that innovation and research play in shaping the future of agriculture in Canada. By embracing cutting-edge research and sustainable practices, we are not only safeguarding our environment but also strengthening our economy and ensuring that Canadian farmers are equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow. This initiative is a testament of the government's dedication to driving growth in our agricultural sector while promoting sustainability, resilience, and prosperity for all Canadians."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"As we continue to tackle climate change, it's vitally important that we support our farmers and work to maintain a resilient food system for future generations. Our investment in these projects reiterates our commitment to keep our agriculture sector on the cutting-edge."

-The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food (AAFC)

"At the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, we're uniquely positioned to connect research to the science and innovation priorities of Canada. We are pleased to partner with the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada through the Sustainable Agriculture Research Initiative to initiate and accelerate the development of transformative solutions required for a sustainable and productive agriculture sector in a net-zero economy. Today's announcement is another important piece of the puzzle in the fight against climate change. Congratulations to all the recipients."

-Prof. Alejandro Adem, FRSC, President, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC)

"Social sciences and humanities can play an important role in supporting the transition to more sustainable agricultural practices. The successful adoption of any new technology requires a strong understanding of the human and social factors at play. That's why we're proud to partner with NSERC and AAFC to support this initiative. The ambitious work done by researchers will help lead Canada toward a future in which agriculture is no longer a top contributor of greenhouse gas emissions."

-Dr. Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC)

"We are grateful to the Government of Canada, NSERC, and SSHRC for their investments in this vital research across the country. The collaborations supporting the Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation at UPEI demonstrate the profound benefits of working together for greater impact. UPEI is proud to support researchers working on exciting and innovative adaptations to climate change. We are especially proud of Dr. Aitazaz Farooque and his team's work on precision agriculture, which is yielding sustainable practices with minimal environmental impact and inspiring the next generation of sustainability scholars."

--Dr. Wendy Rodgers, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Prince Edward Island

The research teams and projects are supported by grants awarded through the NSERC-SSHRC Sustainable Agriculture Research Initiative (SARI), a joint initiative between the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC), in collaboration with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC).

These projects demonstrate how including the social and behavioural sciences and humanities, alongside the natural sciences and engineering, can help to transform our economy for a sustainable future.





NSERC and SSHRC are funding 16 SARI research projects through NSERC's Alliance Grants and SSHRC's Partnership program. The research projects will benefit from a total of $87.5 million in funding over four years.





in funding over four years. The 16 SARI research projects bring together over 165 partnering organizations, collaborators and co-applicants across the country to form strong research networks in sustainable agriculture.





Announced in Budget 2022, SARI advances the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan – Canada's Next Steps for Clean Air and a Strong Economy.

Next Steps for Clean Air and a Strong Economy. As part of this budget commitment, earlier this year SSHRC supported the creation of a new sustainable agriculture research network, the Common Ground Canada Network, as a collaboration between university researchers, civil society organizations and other partners through the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Network on Sustainable Agriculture in a Net-Zero Economy initiative.

