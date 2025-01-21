VARENNES, QC, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Advancements in quantum science and technology are generating powerful upgrades to Canada's computing, communications, security and industrial assets. At the same time, investments in Canadian researchers are ensuring that our country remains at the forefront of the global race for quantum innovation as we enter the International Year of Quantum Science & Technology, celebrating 100 years of quantum mechanics.

Today, Sherry Romanado, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Member of Parliament for Longueuil-Charles-LeMoyne, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced over $74 million in funding to support 107 quantum science projects. The announcement was held at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) in Varennes, Québec, which hosts eight of the funded projects.

The awarded projects aim to address important challenges in quantum science, while supporting the development of quantum technologies in a variety of priority areas aligned with the three missions of Canada's National Quantum Strategy. This includes quantum algorithms and encryption, quantum communications, quantum computing, quantum materials and quantum sensing. The projects will enhance Canada's quantum capabilities through domestic partnerships between universities and organizations from the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, including large-scale collaborations across Canada's regional quantum research and innovation hubs.

This investment will also help Canadian researchers establish and grow international research collaborations, including through targeted joint initiatives with France's Agence nationale de la recherche (ANR) and the US National Science Foundation. Altogether, the new projects will contribute to the advanced training of more than 500 graduates and postdoctoral fellows at post-secondary institutions across Canada.

QUOTES

"Canada is proud to be a global leader in quantum science and technology. By investing in top-tier research, we're fueling innovation and keeping our country at the forefront of global competition. Today's investment will accelerate breakthroughs in quantum computing, communications, and security, creating new opportunities for Canadian businesses and strengthening our economy."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Today's announcement is a testament to our government's commitment to supporting innovation, creating jobs and ensuring Canada's research community remains globally competitive. With this funding, we are empowering Canadian researchers to tackle critical challenges in quantum science and build international partnerships, thereby reinforcing Canada's leadership in the growing quantum industry."

– Sherry Romanado, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

"The outcomes of the recent quantum funding competitions underscore the significant progress being made under Canada's National Quantum Strategy, advancing research and reinforcing our global leadership through strong collaborations. NSERC is proud to support groundbreaking research that will drive innovation and the development of quantum technologies."

– Prof. Alejandro Adem, FRSC, President, NSERC

"This major funding that the Government of Canada has awarded to our teams is a testament to the quality of the research that we are doing and the infrastructure that we are using to develop quantum technologies. This investment strengthens our leadership position in a field that is highly strategic for Quebec and will let us continue to advance the frontiers of science and innovation in the service of society."

– Luc-Alain Giraldeau, Chief Executive Officer, Institut national de la recherche scientifique

QUICK FACTS

The awarded projects are supported through the following Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) funding opportunities: Alliance Quantum grants – over $50 million awarded to 39 projects Alliance Consortia Quantum grants – close to $20 million awarded to four projects Alliance International Catalyst Quantum grants and Alliance International Collaboration Quantum grants – over $4 million awarded to 64 projects

funding opportunities: Since 2022, NSERC has supported 182 research projects with $125 million to advance the National Quantum Strategy. These investments have enabled partnerships with 75 organizations, including 58 from the private sector, many of which are small- or medium-sized enterprises, as well as collaborations with international researchers from over 20 countries.

to advance the National Quantum Strategy. These investments have enabled partnerships with 75 organizations, including 58 from the private sector, many of which are small- or medium-sized enterprises, as well as collaborations with international researchers from over 20 countries. Budget 2021 committed $360 million for a National Quantum Strategy, building on previous Government of Canada investments in the sector to further advance the emerging field of quantum technologies

for a National Quantum Strategy, building on previous Government of investments in the sector to further advance the emerging field of quantum technologies The quantum sector is key to fuelling Canada's economy, long-term resilience and growth, especially as technologies mature and more sectors harness quantum capabilities

