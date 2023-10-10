WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing $12.4 million to support the construction of a new green multi-purpose community facility in Winnipeg. The Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, Ben Carr, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, Terry Duguid, made the announcement today along with President and CEO of FortWhyte Alive, Liz Wilson.

Funding will support the construction of the Buffalo Crossing facility, which will serve as a gateway to FortWhyte Alive. FortWhyte Alive is a 660-acre reclaimed urban green space in Winnipeg, Manitoba dedicated to providing programming, natural settings and facilities for environmental education, outdoor recreation and social enterprise. The new community space will be a hub for immersive outdoor recreational and educational experiences. Featuring green building elements such as a rigorous voluntary energy-based standard in the design and construction, the 18,000 square foot space will be a living exhibit of climate resilience while also minimizing its impact on the planet.

The new facility will seamlessly integrate the community with their surrounding environment, further supporting FortWhyte Alive's mission of providing foundational outdoor experiences to foster lifelong relationships with nature and to promote stewardship. The surrounding landscape will also be an accessible, welcoming, and inviting space for community members to connect with nature.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Investments in green and recreational infrastructure foster healthy and resilient communities, protect the environment, and support sustainable development. Today's announcement to fund the construction of a new multi-purpose facility will support FortWhyte Alive's mission of fighting climate change and building a community of environmental stewardship. This project will ensure Winnipeggers and visitors have access to quality educational and recreational opportunities for years to come."

Ben Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, we are paving the way for a prosperous future for Manitoba. We are proud of this investment in the new Buffalo Crossing facility, an important space that will allow communities to develop a meaningful understanding of the importance of protecting our environment. We will continue to collaborate with our partners on projects that enable residents to enjoy the province's breathtaking landscapes for generations to come."

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Special Advisor for Water and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South

"Thanks to this generous green investment in our community by our government partners, FortWhyte Alive will continue to be a leader in championing sustainable practices while strengthening our connections with the natural world. Buffalo Crossing, our new visitor centre on McGillivray Boulevard, will be the southern gateway to our site, offering expanded capacity for year-round educational programming and events. Buffalo Crossing will not only act as a centrepiece of FortWhyte Alive as we look toward the future, but will be a catalyst for climate resilient architecture throughout our province."

Liz Wilson, President & CEO, FortWhyte Alive

The Government of Canada is contributing $12,400,000 towards this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Government of Manitoba is investing $3,366,304 . Through corporate support and fundraising, there is an additional $8,833,696 being raised towards this project.

is contributing towards this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Government of is investing . Through corporate support and fundraising, there is an additional being raised towards this project. The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through the green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

