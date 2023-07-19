EDMONTON, AB, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, and Liz O'Neill, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton & Area, announced a federal investment of more than $1 million in for the green modernization of the McCauley and Kinsmen community clubs.

An investment of $781,595 will enable the Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters (BGCBigs) of Edmonton & Area to make energy-efficient upgrades to the McCauley Club, located in the city's historical McCauley community. Improvements include the installation of new heating and solar power systems, and upgrades to the lighting, washrooms, water heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 92.7% and greenhouse gas emissions by 33.2 tonnes, reducing operation costs for the Club.

In addition, an investment of $263,106 will enable the BGCBigs of Edmonton & Area's Kinsmen Club to install a new water heating system, lighting, and solar panels. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 90% and greenhouse gas emissions by 29.3 tonnes. This work will enable the space to continue to provide cultural and academic programming for younger residents of Edmonton and surrounding areas, while reducing its environmental footprint.

The BGCBigs of Edmonton & Area is a life-changing organization, offering recreational and youth services such as mentoring and after school programs. They have also provided safe spaces for young people to acquire the tools and support needed to succeed in school and in life.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, we are paving the way for a prosperous future for Alberta and Canada. The energy-efficient McCauley and Kinsmen community clubs embody our commitment to a low-carbon economy and our unwavering dedication to the well-being of young Canadians. By working hand-in-hand with our partners, we are building sustainable communities and investing in the next generation."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The support of the Government of Canada has made it possible for us to upgrade our McCauley and our Kinsmen sites which are filled with children and youth each day after school. By providing this support we can ensure that kids have a safe and caring place to access the supports that they need, food, homework, recreation or just an opportunity to be a kid."

Liz O'Neill, Executive Director, Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton & Area

The Government of Canada is investing $1,044,701 for these two projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding agreements.

