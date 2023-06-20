WINNIPEG, MB, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Russ Wyatt, Councillor, Transcona Ward for the City of Winnipeg, along with Breanna Drennan-Bilyk, Council Chair, Stephen McKendry-Smith, Environmental Coordinator, and the Reverend Carol Fletcher, Team Minister for Transcona Memorial United Church, announced a federal investment of more than $480,000 to upgrade the energy efficiency of Transcona Memorial United Church's community gathering space.

This investment will enable a major renovation that will reduce the building's environmental footprint. These improvements include better insulation, new air-source heat pumps to replace gas furnaces, and new lighting. A solar panel array will also be added to the building to reduce electricity costs. Additionally, the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system will be upgraded to improve air quality and keep the building at a comfortable temperature.

These improvements are expected to reduce the Church's energy consumption by an estimated 81.4% and greenhouse gas emissions by 33.20 tonnes annually.

The Transcona Memorial United Church's community gathering space is an accessible and safe space that is widely used by the community for recreational programming that supports seniors and youth. Programs such as the Transcona Seniors Pickleball Club, Transcona Girl Guides, the Alzheimer Society, and many more make use of the space.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"The Transcona Memorial United Church has been a neighbourhood staple for decades, serving Winnipeggers of all backgrounds through their recreational programming and their food bank. We're proud to be supporting their efforts in building a stronger, more inclusive Winnipeg."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Transcona Memorial United Church is a community leader, supporting existing, non-religious-based groups such as the Transcona Council for Seniors, Transcona Food Bank, and the Cubs, Scouts, and Guides, just to name a few. This project will enhance the wellbeing of many residents of the community of Transcona."

Russ Wyatt, City Councillor, Transcona Ward

"We are delighted to have a project that makes a difference in our community and beyond!"

Breanna Drennan-Bilyk, Council Chair, Transcona Memorial United Church

"We have a decades-long track record of providing assistance to all people in the community who have a need. The efficiencies gained through this project will allow us extend this legacy of service. The greenhouse gas reduction that the project affords will help us become better stewards of the Earth."

Stephen McKendry-Smith, Environmental Coordinator, Transcona Memorial United Church

"What a great project this is, we are so grateful for the Government and community support that we are receiving. It really shows that when people work together anything is possible!"

Rev. Carol Fletcher, Team Minister, Transcona Memorial United Church

The Government of Canada is contributing $484,151 to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the City of Winnipeg is contributing $50,000 to this project.

is contributing to this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the is contributing to this project. The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

website. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

