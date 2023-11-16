WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Social Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, and His Worship Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor, announced a federal investment of more than $2.7 million to prevent gun crime and gang violence in Windsor.

This investment will help address the root causes of crime by supporting community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or at risk of joining them – helping them set themselves up for success in life.

Investing in crime prevention is part of the Government of Canada's plan to keep Canadians safe.

We are also securing our borders and fighting gun smuggling. To that end, we have invested nearly a half billion dollars and further strengthened our cooperation with the United States.

As well, we banned over 1,500 models of assault-style firearms and implemented a freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns.

The Government of Canada will continue to put in place robust measures to keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to keeping Canadians safe. Investments in grassroots efforts are key to giving at-risk youth opportunities to chart a hopeful path in life. By bringing everyone around the table, we can create safer neighbourhoods and give every Canadian a chance at succeeding, here in Windsor and across the country."

- Irek Kusmierczyk, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Social Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament for Windsor-Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"The City of Windsor is at an inflection point, experiencing significant investments, major infrastructure projects, and continued population growth. Our community is also facing the evolving needs, opportunities and challenges that result from this incredible growth. Safety is top of mind for everyone, and safe neighbourhoods are the foundation of a thriving community. We are grateful for this significant investment from Public Safety Canada's 'Building Safer Communities Fund', which will enable us to support ongoing safety initiatives by community partners like New Beginnings and Youth Diversion. We continue advocating and working with upper levels of government to receive additional resources and supports to help us build a safer and more vibrant community for everyone. Collaborations and investments like this one go a long way towards helping us reach our collective goals. I look forward to seeing the additional, innovative proposals that will soon receive support through this program that is helping address one of the most important and complex challenges facing our community today."

- His Worship Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF).

investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence – a five-year, $356.1 million investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada , with over $214 million in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years.

investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in , with over in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years. In 2023, the Government of Canada announced an extension and expansion of the program, with $390 million over five years through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund to provinces and territories for a variety of initiatives, including support for law enforcement and prevention programs. Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Contacts: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]