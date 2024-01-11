BARRIE, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, announced a federal investment of more than $6.8 million to prevent gun crime and gang violence in Barrie, Orillia, South Simcoe-Innisfil, Timmins and Brantford.

This investment will help address the root causes of crime by supporting community-led projects for young people involved in gangs or at risk of joining them – helping them set themselves up for success in life.

Investing in crime prevention is part of the Government of Canada's plan to keep Canadians safe.

We are also securing our borders and fighting gun smuggling. To that end, we have invested nearly a half billion dollars and further strengthened our cooperation with the United States.

As well, we banned over 1,500 models of assault-style firearms and implemented a freeze on the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns.

The Government of Canada will continue to put in place robust measures to keep Canadians safe.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to keeping our communities safe. Investments in grassroots efforts are key to giving at-risk youth opportunities to chart a hopeful path in life. By bringing everyone around the table, we can create safer neighbourhoods and give every Canadian a chance at succeeding, in Ontario and across the country."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"We would like to thank the Federal Government for awarding the City of Orillia with funding through the Building Safer Communities Fund. These funds will allow us to create programs and initiatives that will positively impact youth throughout our community. Through our Youth Centre, and with our community partners, this funding will help us focus on preventative programs for our most vulnerable youth, creating community programs, recreational opportunities, and engaging collaborative support services in Orillia. Through innovative programming and new opportunities for our young people, we can build positive pathways and help to eliminate negative engagements and barriers for our youth."

- Mayor Don McIsaac, City of Orillia

"This funding helps us take a significant step forward in keeping our growing community safe while addressing the underlying root causes of crime and violence. Our approach focuses on prevention initiatives that support children, youth and families with the services and skills they need to thrive. Our goal is to create more welcoming spaces to gather and connect, strengthen relationships among community members, and increase people's access to support, resources and education."

- Mayor Lynn Dollin, City of South Simcoe/Innisfil

"The City of Barrie extends sincere appreciation to the Federal government for their invaluable funding for initiatives aimed at enhancing the lives of young individuals involved in gangs or at risk of joining them. We recognize the profound impact this financial support will have on fostering community safety in Barrie. By strategically addressing the root causes of youth involvement in crime, this funding becomes a crucial catalyst for the City and our community partners to elevate overall safety and well-being. These initiatives are designed to empower our youth, offering educational support for success in school, providing avenues to acquire essential workplace skills that amplify employment opportunities, and encouraging the creation of robust social networks that instill a profound sense of belonging within our community."

- Mayor Alex Nuttall, City of Barrie

This support from the Government of Canada will help the City and our partners improve the well-being, resiliency, and success of Timmins' youth and young adults. Through the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan, the City is committed to building opportunities for youth participation and engagement. With this funding, we can support several community-based programs that are focused on improving safety and addressing social determinants of health, specific to youth in Timmins.

- Mayor Michelle Boileau, City of Timmins

"This funding marks a pivotal step in enhancing access to proven programs, fostering mental wellness, nurturing healthy relationships, providing cultural foundations, and promoting academic excellence for local youth. Collaborating with Public Safety Canada, Wilfrid Laurier University, Brantford Police Services, and other community partners, this funding will be invested to address the core issues influencing youth involvement in crime. Together, we're developing programs to support young minds, shaping a safer, brighter future for our community."

- Mayor Kevin Davis, City of Brantford

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada's investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements.

investment comes from the Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). Public Safety Canada is finalizing agreements with municipalities and communities that have been identified through evidence-based criteria and meet the program requirements. The following cities will receive an investment of over $6.8 million from BSCF: Barrie – $2,000,427 Orillia – $867,825 South Simcoe - Innisfil – $962,692 Timmins – $889,911 Brantford – $2,107,022

from BSCF: The BSCF builds on the success of the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence – a five-year, $356.1 million investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in Canada , with over $214 million in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years.

investment announced in 2018. This includes the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund, which brings together federal, provincial and territorial supports to tackle the increase in gun-related violence and gang activity in , with over in funding provided to provinces and territories over five years. In 2023, the Government of Canada announced an extension and expansion of the program, with $390 million over five years through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund to provinces and territories for a variety of initiatives, including support for law enforcement and prevention programs.

