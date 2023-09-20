EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, announced a federal investment of $150,000 to support three active transportation projects in Alberta.

Funding will support Ever Active Schools in developing an Active School Charter in Leduc to better govern resources and responsibilities of local school boards and the municipality in promoting active school travel. By enhancing partnerships, facilitating policy change, increasing public awareness, and piloting new programming, the project will promote walking and cycling to school, which will ultimately benefit the overall health and safety of children and youth. Once complete, the Charter could serve as a template that can be used by surrounding communities seeking to advance active mobility.

Alberta TrailNet Society is also receiving funding to undertake two planning projects that address significant gaps in Alberta's section of the Trans Canada Trail. The Northshore Trail project in Slave Lake will survey and design the second phase of the trail along Lesser Slave Lake to follow the historic route connecting the Peace River Trail and Grouard Trail. This project will confirm the trail route, design key elements like bridge infrastructure, signage, drainage, and site access, and estimate construction costs. This planning study will inform the construction of this important route, which will increase mobility options for local communities and support economic development in the region.

Funding will also enable Alberta TrailNet Society to complete planning for the Meanook to Perryvale section of the Athabasca Landing Trail, connecting Fort Saskatchewan to Athabasca. Funding for this project will support non-motorized trail planning and design future improvements to encourage active living, increase environmental awareness and boost tourism in Alberta. The project will benefit communities along the Athabasca Landing Trail and support a key, historically important route.

The investments announced today contribute to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting planning and engagement activities that help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges..

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Today's announcement fosters inclusive and resilient communities with strategic investments in active transportation infrastructure. Collaborative efforts with school boards and communities across the province will promote safe pathways for children and families, enhancing historical connectivity and enriching the lives of Albertans."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We want to create safe avenues for Canadians to make the most of greener transportation options. The funding announced today will improve trails, cycling routes, and other active transportation infrastructure in Alberta. These are projects that will encourage more Albertans to access active travel and move away from reliance on vehicles."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"For the young people we consulted with in this project, the benefits of active transportation are in the freedom it affords, time with their friends, and some movement before school. Active modes of transportation are a vital part of an individual's daily physical activity and support one's mental health and well-being. This initiative builds school and community capacity and educates on the importance of active modes of travel for all road users to support health, social, and economic recovery for Leduc's citizens. Charting Common Ground leverages the shared spaces, resources, and interests of school boards and municipalities to create and activate an Active Transportation Charter, which is a co-constructed agreement that recognizes the value of active modes of transportation and serves as a pathway to policy change."

Kerri Murray, Director of Strategy and Innovation, Ever Active Schools

Alberta TrailNet Society appreciates receiving Active Transportation grant funding from Infrastructure Canada for two trail planning/design projects: Phase 2 of the historic Northshore Trail along Lesser Slave Lake and the Meanook to Perryvale trail project, part of the historic Athabasca Landing Trail route (the '100 mile portage') between Fort Saskatchewan and Athabasca. By addressing significant gaps in Alberta's section of the Trans Canada Trail these projects will support the development of alternative off road options for public travel. This current work is critical to future trail development and will support environmental awareness and stewardship; promote active living and healthy lifestyles; help restore access for Indigenous and Métis communities to pursue traditional activities in some areas; and promote and support regional tourism and economic development.

Linda Strong-Watson, Executive Director, Alberta TrailNet Society

Quick facts

Our government is investing $150,000 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The Government of Alberta is contributing $38,750 , the City of Leduc is contributing $5,774 , and Ever Active Schools, along with not-for-profit partners, are contributing $9,200 .

in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The Government of is contributing , the is contributing , and Ever Active Schools, along with not-for-profit partners, are contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

