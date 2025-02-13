Member of Parliament Serge Cormier announces funding for a daycare and community space project in Saint-Isidore

SAINT-ISIDORE, NB, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The country's two official languages are at the heart of the Canadian identity. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting official-language minority communities across Canada. It also recognizes the importance of community infrastructure that allows people to come together and access essential resources to build vibrant and inclusive communities.

Today, Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament (Acadie–Bathurst), announced that the Government of Canada has provided more than $233,000 to Garderie St-Isidore for the acquisition of a former youth centre to create a daycare and community space. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety.

This investment will enable the official-language minority community to renovate and modernize multi-purpose spaces to provide community spaces and 44 designated educational daycare spots. Funding will allow for exterior and interior renovations, the replacement of the heating and lighting system and windows, and painting.

In total, the Government of Canada will invest up to an additional $47.2 million over five years to increase the amount and quality of educational infrastructure and community spaces in official-language minority communities across Canada. This funding is provided through the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028 and the Community Life component of the Development of Official-Language Communities Program.

"It is essential to create spaces dedicated to the development of official-language minority communities. These places help preserve and transmit language and culture, and strengthen the community's vitality and sense of belonging. The Garderie St-Isidore will promote social interaction and access to resources adapted to the growing and changing needs of the local population."

—The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"Access to quality childcare is essential to support families and ensure that workers settle in our region for the long term. This project to purchase and renovate a building in Saint-Isidore to house a daycare centre and community space is excellent news for our community. It will help meet the needs of families while strengthening the vitality of the Acadian Peninsula. I am proud that our government is supporting this initiative, which will benefit our region for many years to come."

—Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament (Acadie–Bathurst)

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration provides an additional investment of $1.4 billion over five years to support 33 new or enhanced initiatives for protecting and promoting Canada's official languages and their communities. This is in addition to some $2.7 billion in cumulative historical funding and $155.6 million in term funding over the five years. This brings the cumulative total of federal support for official languages for the 2023–2028 period to $4.1 billion.

This action plan is the fifth five-year official languages plan in 20 years and is based on four pillars. These pillars reflect government priorities and issues identified by communities across Canada during the Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations 2022. The report of the consultations is available online.

This action plan proposes a series of measures and programs to protect official languages across Canada, in line with the modernized Official Languages Act, which received Royal Assent on June 20, 2023: Modernization of the Official Languages Act.

The Garderie St-Isidore organization was founded in 2023. It aims to set up a community gathering hall and daycare centre in Saint-Isidore, New Brunswick.

