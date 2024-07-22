The Government of Canada invests $74 million in Nova Scotia small craft harbours

GLACE BAY, NS, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Small craft harbours are the heart of many coastal communities, bringing people together in work and play, while supporting jobs in the fish and seafood industry for over 45,000 Canadians. As part of Budget 2024, $463.3 million over three years will be invested for the repair and maintenance of small craft harbours, including those damaged by Hurricane Fiona, starting in 2024-25. This is on top of the Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)'s annual budget of $90 million for these harbours.

As part of the Government of Canada's commitment to growing the economy to help everyone get ahead, today Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced a $74-million investment over three years to continue important work at 19 harbours in Nova Scotia. This investment will be used to reconstruct and repair wharfs, launchways and other critical harbour infrastructure, such as Glace Bay, where construction of a marginal wharf is expected to begin in 2026.

More than $11.3 million of this overall investment in Nova Scotia is earmarked for five harbours that sustained serious damage from Hurricane Fiona: Cape John, Ingonish (Macleods Point), Judique (Baxters Cove), Little Judique Ponds, and New Waterford.

The fishing industry is central to many coastal communities across Canada, and harvesters need small craft harbours to be safe and reliable. With climate change causing more extreme weather events, it is critical to invest in infrastructure that is more resilient, and above all else, safe for harbour users.

These investments support local economic development for generations to come, providing functional harbours for Canadians working in the fisheries, aquaculture, construction, and marine engineering sectors.

"Small craft harbours are the backbone of our vibrant fishing communities from coast to coast to coast, including here in Nova Scotia. As the nation with the longest coastline in the world, we must invest in resilient harbour infrastructure capable of facing the climate challenges of today and tomorrow. This is not only a question of economic development, but also of food security. With Budget 2024, we're giving ourselves the means to achieve our ambitions, by equipping our harvesters with modern harbours where their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will carry on our finest maritime traditions."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"Glace Bay Harbour is at the heart of our community. Harbours like ours provide jobs and recreation for countless people, and a strong fishing industry means a strong Cape Breton–Canso. I'm proud to be a part of the Government of Canada's investment in Nova Scotia small craft harbours, which is, in turn, an investment in the whole community."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and Member of Parliament (Cape Breton–Canso)

"Small Craft Harbours are essential infrastructure for Canada's Coastal communities. New Waterford, Ingonish and Bay St. Lawrence harbours are economic drivers in Sydney—Victoria that will receive renewed attention with this funding. I am proud to be a part of a government that recognizes the value of investing in the future."

Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria

Small craft harbours provide critical support to the commercial fishing industry, which had landings valued at almost $4.7 billion in 2022.

in 2022. Small craft harbours support more than 45,000 jobs within the Canadian commercial fishing industry, as well as many thousands of additional jobs in supporting industries.

DFO is responsible for keeping 949 harbours critical to the commercial fishing industry open and in good repair.

Harbour restoration projects are undertaken in cooperation with the local harbour authorities, which are incorporated, not-for-profit organizations that manage and operate facilities for local users. There are more than 5,000 volunteers in harbour authorities across Canada .

Backgrounder - Nova Scotia small craft harbours, Budget 2024

Projects funded by Budget 2024 will be undertaken at the following Nova Scotia harbours managed by Fisheries and Oceans Canada. Projects could range from repairs, to reconstruction of assets or dredging related work.

Further details on the nature and cost of each project will be made available as the respective tendering processes are completed.

Small craft harbours severely impacted by Hurricane Fiona are marked by *.

Harbour Projects Baileys Brook (Lismore) Wharf repairs Camp Cove (Lower Argyle) Advanced planning for the reconstruction of wharf stem Cape John* Improvement to breakwater Caribou Ferry Wharf reconstruction Glace Bay Marginal wharf construction Grand Etang Wharf reconstruction

Electrical upgrade Ingonish (Macleods Point)* Wharfs reconstruction Judique (Baxters Cove)* Advanced planning for breakwater and wharf reconstruction Larrys River Breakwaters and armourstone reconstruction Little Judique Ponds* Wharf reconstruction Louisbourg Wharf reconstruction and electrical upgrades (Phase 1) Meteghan H-pile repairs New Waterford* Dredging Pleasant Bay Improvement to containment cell Port Morien Repair seawall Three Fathom Harbour New containment cell

Capital dredging Toney River Annual redredging Upper Whitehead Electrical upgrades Wallace Wharf reconstruction

