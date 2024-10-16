Renewal of interim understanding with Wasoqopa'q (Acadia), Annapolis Valley, Bear River and Glooscap First Nations to support moderate livelihood lobster fisheries

DARTMOUTH, NS, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a renewed relationship with Indigenous peoples. As part of this commitment, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) works in partnership with First Nations in Quebec and Atlantic Canada to implement the right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood, as set out in the Marshall decisions handed down by the Supreme Court of Canada 25 years ago. In undertaking these Nation-to-Nation discussions, DFO and First Nations are advancing the shared goal of seeing First Nations harvesters fishing to make a living for themselves and provide for their families.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier announced that for the fourth consecutive year, an interim authorization has been issued to Wasoqopa'q (Acadia), Annapolis Valley, Bear River and Glooscap First Nations. This interim authorization will see community members fishing and selling their catch in pursuit of a moderate livelihood during the commercial seasons in Lobster Fishing Areas (LFAs) 33, 34 and 35, without increasing overall fishing effort.

DFO supports this moderate livelihood fishery which is based on a renewed interim understanding between Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) and the four Kespukwitk Mi'kmaw communities that operationalizes the community-developed Kespukwitk District Netukulimk Lobster Livelihood Fisheries Plan through the Kespukwitk Collective Fisheries Committee and their Fisheries Implementation Team. Fishery officers are in the field each day, working with designated community members to make sure they can fish within the conditions of their authorization, and in accordance with the measures in their community-developed fishing plans.

Representatives from the inshore lobster industry are informed of interim understandings with First Nations, and associated authorizations. These measures result in increased Indigenous participation in the commercial fishery through the continued implementation of their right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood.

DFO has been working with Indigenous communities to further implement their right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood by reaching interim understandings that authorize community members to fish under community-developed moderate livelihood fishing plans. Under these understandings, communities identify community members who wish to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood as part of their community-developed fishing plan and these harvesters are subsequently designated as authorized harvesters under a harvest document issued by DFO.

Interfering with lawful fishing and damaging or destroying fishing gear are illegal, causes debris that harms fish and fish habitat, and may result in a fine of up to $100,000 for offences under the Fisheries Act. Any harvesters whose equipment has been destroyed or tampered with should immediately report this incident to their local DFO Conservation and Protection office.

"I am pleased to announce the fourth interim moderate livelihood authorization issued to Wasoqopa'q, Bear River, Annapolis Valley and Glooscap First Nations, which sees their members exercising the treaty right to fish and sell their catch in pursuit of a moderate livelihood during the commercial season. It is encouraging to see the continuity in the renewal of this interim understanding by these four Mi'kmaw First Nations and the Department. May these and all harvesters in Southwest Nova Scotia enjoy a safe and prosperous season."

Kespukwitk is one of the seven Mi'kmaw districts in Atlantic Canada and Quebec and corresponds to Southwest Nova Scotia .

and and corresponds to . Fishing under this DFO-issued Kespukwitk moderate livelihood authorization can take place during the commercial season in each respective LFA, as follows: LFA 33 dates: November 25, 2024 – May 31, 2025 LFA 34 dates: November 25, 2024 – May 31, 2025 FA 35 dates: October 14, 2024 – December 31, 2024 and February 28, 2025 – July 31, 2025

These start dates may be subject to slight modifications by DFO, due to poor weather.

Lobster stocks in these LFAs are in the healthy zone.

Consistent with last year, the overall number of traps currently being authorized is 6,300, which will be fished in a distributed manner across LFAs 33, 34 and 35, with a limit of 1,000 traps in LFA 35. Fishing access reflected in this understanding is being offset by existing banked licences and traps in these areas that are unfished.

The Department continues to work with the Kespukwitk Collective Fisheries Committee on the fishing plan that is supported by this authorization. Should this result in any additional access being provided, it will be done in a way that does not increase overall fishing effort or the limit of 1,000 traps in LFA 35.

