The Government of Canada invests $4 million to help stop gun violence in the Northwest Territories

OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, announced that the Government of Canada is investing $4 million in the Northwest Territories through the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund. This funding will support efforts by community organizations and law enforcement to combat gun violence and keep our communities safe.

This investment builds on the success of the Initiative to Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence (ITAAGGV), announced in 2017, which provided federal support to provinces and territories who could distribute the funding where it would have the biggest impact on reducing gun violence. Through the ITAAGGV, the Government of Canada also supported both the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)'s efforts to stem gun violence, for example by seizing guns at our borders.

The ITAAGGV is a central part of the government's plan to fight crime and keep Canadians safe. It includes investing in the men and women who protect our borders, further strengthening our cooperation with the United States to fight gun smuggling, major changes to strengthen our firearms legislation, as well as support for prevention and enforcement efforts.

"Combatting gun violence requires us to work on two fronts – prevention and enforcement. That's precisely what we're doing with this funding while allowing the Northwest Territories to direct this financial support where its impact will be most effective. We won't rest in our efforts to keep our communities safe."

- Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

This investment comes from the $390.6 million Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund (GGVAF) to 2027-2028 to provinces and territories.

Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund (GGVAF) to 2027-2028 to provinces and territories. Funding from the Gun and Gang Violence Action Fund (GGVAF) supports a variety of initiatives, including prevention programs and law enforcement.

ITAAGGV investments are complemented by the $250 million Building Safer Communities Fund (BSCF). The BSCF provides funding directly to municipalities and Indigenous communities to support local initiatives that prevent gun and gang violence and help young people make good choices.

