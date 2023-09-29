TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Robert Oliphant, Member of Parliament for Don Valley West on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities announced a federal investment of $50,000 to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB Foundation) to support research into how raised cycle tracks at bus stops across Canada impact people with sight loss and developed recommendations for the construction of future raised cycle tracks in Canada.

CNIB conducted research into the existing guidance, as well as the benefits and barriers that the current raised cycle tracks at transit stops present for people with sight loss. The project also involved testing of the current raised cycle tracks by blind and partially sighted individuals. Based on the results, recommendations for the future installation of raised cycle tracks have been created to ensure future infrastructure is accessible to individuals with sight loss.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Today's investment is an important step in ensuring that infrastructure across Canada is designed in an inclusive manner. Having raised cycle tracks at bus stops across the country be accessible to people with all degrees of sight loss will ensure that existing barriers to an active lifestyle for Canadians are removed."

Robert Oliphant, Member of Parliament for Don Valley West, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Within our transportation systems, varying barriers place Canadians who are blind, partially sighted, or Deafblind in dangerous and unnerving situations, making it difficult to undertake journeys with confidence and independence. Thanks to funding from Infrastructure Canada's Active Transportation Fund, CNIB was able to conduct research to mitigate barriers to raised cycle tracks at public transit stops and create recommendations to develop public transportation spaces that enable safe and accessible journeys for all."

John M. Rafferty, President and CEO, CNIB

Our government invested $50,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years, starting in 2021, in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested over $24.8 billion in transit projects across the country, providing Canadians with cleaner and more efficient commuting options.

