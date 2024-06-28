GATINEAU, QC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Methane is a potent greenhouse gas with 28 times more global warming potential than carbon dioxide over a 100-year period. Reducing methane emissions from all sources, including landfills, is one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to combat climate change.

That is why, today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced the publication of the proposed Regulations Respecting the Reduction in the Release of Methane (Waste Sector). The proposed Regulations would require landfills to control methane emissions and ensure landfill gas-recovery systems capture as much methane as possible.

The proposed Regulations would provide a consistent regulatory approach to reduce landfill methane emissions across the country in publicly- and privately-owned landfills that have received municipal solid waste. More specifically, owners and operators of regulated landfills that are estimated to generate methane above regulation thresholds would be required to comply with and monitor methane concentration limits on the landfill surface, limit venting of methane to the atmosphere, and detect and repair methane leaks.

To help assist with compliance costs that some landfills may incur, the Canada Community-Building Fund provides $2.4 billion in funding every year to provinces and territories who, in turn, distribute this funding to communities for strategic investments in essential infrastructure, including solid waste management infrastructure. This funding could support communities who develop landfill gas management infrastructure projects to comply with the proposed Regulations.

The proposed Regulations would aim to reduce methane emissions from Canadian landfills by about 50 percent by 2030 (from 2019 levels). The proposed Regulations would contribute to Canada's commitment to reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 percent below 2020 levels under the Global Methane Pledge. They would also help Canada reach its emissions reduction target of 40–45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. Stakeholders, interested parties, and Canadians are invited to review the proposed Regulations and provide feedback by August 28, 2024.

Quotes

"Reducing emissions from methane is one of the top recommendations made by climate scientists to slow the rate of global warming. To achieve Canada's emissions reduction targets, we need to reduce landfill methane emissions. The proposed Regulations would set standards that are in line with the most stringent requirements in North America."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

Globally, methane is responsible for around 30 percent of the global rise in temperatures to date.

Landfills account for 17 percent of Canada's methane emissions and 3 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions.

methane emissions and 3 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions. In October 2021 , Canada announced support for the Global Methane Pledge, which aims to reduce global methane emissions by 30 percent below 2020 levels by 2030.

, announced support for the Global Methane Pledge, which aims to reduce global methane emissions by 30 percent below 2020 levels by 2030. The Government of Canada consulted Canadians on how to regulate to reduce methane emissions from landfills by publishing a discussion paper in January 2022 . A What We Heard Report was published in September 2022 .

consulted Canadians on how to regulate to reduce methane emissions from landfills by publishing a discussion paper in . A was published in . In April 2023 , the Government published a Proposed Regulatory Framework to seek comments, which were used to finalize the proposed Regulations.

