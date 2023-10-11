The public has been able to enjoy this redeveloped space since summer 2023

QUÉBEC, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is investing in its historic sites to ensure their preservation, so that Quebecers and Canadians can enjoy and learn about them, now and in the future.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, inaugurated Place George-V in the city of Québec.

Artistic rendering of the redevelopment concept for Place George-V. It shows a portion of the commemorative walkway, with a monument as well as some of the street furniture installed around the walkway. In the distance, the Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury can be seen in the background. (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada) Artistic rendering of the redevelopment concept for Place George-V. It shows part of the plaza, partly grassed and partly paved. The Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury can be seen in the distance, in the background to the right. (CNW Group/Public Services and Procurement Canada)

The Government of Canada has restored Place George-V, located in front of the Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, to make it greener, safer and more accessible for all. Place George-V can now better accommodate its use as a space for military ceremonial events and as a venue for major events that attract many Quebecers, Canadians and tourists every year.

Following a call for tenders, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) awarded a contract of $930,191 (taxes included) to OPTION aménagement Inc., CIMA + SENC, in consortium, to develop the concept, complete the plans and specifications, and supervise the worksite during the restoration. PSPC also awarded a contract of $6.4 million (taxes included) to SAHO Construction Inc. to carry out the redevelopment work.

Place George-V now features a large, partly grass and partly paved plaza that is better suited for major public events. A new commemorative walkway makes it easier to move between the various areas surrounding Place George-V. At the centre of the walkway are the 4 commemorative monuments that were previously spread out around the square. Quebecers and Canadians can also enjoy the street furniture installed.

The project was carried out in accordance with sustainable development principles and included heat island reduction and effective rainwater management strategies.

All these features will make Place George-V a more harmonious place, highlighting its military past, complementing the heritage aspects of the Armoury and promoting the cultural life of the city of Québec.

Quotes

"The new Place George-V will provide a better venue for our major cultural and sporting events that the city of Québec is known for. In addition to dedicating a significant place to military commemoration, the site redevelopment project provides its users with a user-friendly and practical gathering space, in keeping with the principles of sustainable development. This is another example of how the Government of Canada is committed to working with its municipal and corporate partners to improve its infrastructure for the benefit of all. "

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The restoration of Place George-V is an important investment in preserving Canadian military heritage. Located in front of the Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, the historic site will now be able to better accommodate commemorations and ceremonial events for all those who have served""

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of National Defence

"The City of Québec enthusiastically welcomes the redevelopment of Place George-V, which contributes to the events, culture and social life of Québec and of Grande Allée. The development of public spaces is a very important addition to the lives of citizens, and I salute the federal government's collaboration in achieving our common goals."

Mélissa Coulombe-Leduc

Municipal Councillor for the Cap-aux-Diamants district and executive committee member for the city of Québec

Quick facts

To develop the restoration concept, PSPC consulted National Defence, the City of Québec and representatives of several major users of the site, such as event and festival promoters, to determine their needs.

Before the Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury was damaged by the 2008 fire, Place George-V was mainly used by National Defence as a commemorative site and as a space for military ceremonial events.

Place George-V is closely linked to the Armoury, as recognized by various heritage designations. Following the 2008 fire, the Armoury was rebuilt in 2018, combining heritage and modernity.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Olivier Pilon, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, 613-323-6621, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, [email protected]