Created in 1895 in Halifax and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes evolved from a small ice hockey league formed by African Canadian Baptist community leaders and intellectuals during a time of racial discrimination in sports and Canadian society into a competitive all-Black Maritime hockey league. The CHLM was the first and only all-Black men's ice hockey league in Canada and is an example of how African Canadian communities fought for equality and social change.

For 30 years, the CHLM entertained multiracial crowds and impressed journalists with its fast and innovative brand of hockey. The league was highly competitive and eventually expanded in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. The league and its players, however, endured racism on and off the ice. Racism and economic hardships eventually led to the league's decision to disband and reorganize in the 1920s, with a few teams continuing to compete into the 1930s.

CHLM players have inspired generations of Black youth to hone their athletic skills and eventually to compete at the highest levels. The CHLM illustrates how African Canadian communities in the Maritimes fought for equality in sports and used hockey to advance social change in Canada.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, recognizes significant people, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians and youth connect with their past. The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,260 designations have been made nationwide. National historic designations illustrate the defining moments in the story of Canada. Together, they tell the stories of who we are and connect us to our past, enriching our understanding of ourselves, each other, and our country.

Today's unveiling ceremony is part of a larger weekend of activities being hosted by the Black Ice Hockey and Sports Hall of Fame Society and the Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia to celebrate and commemorate the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes. Celebrations coincide with Black History Month in Canada.

Quote

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I am honoured to join Parks Canada and the Historic Sites and Monuments Board in commemorating the national historic significance of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes. The history and legacy of the league show us how African Canadian communities in the Maritimes fought for equality in sports and used hockey to advance social change in our country. Historic designations reflect Canada's rich and varied history, and I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes and its important contributions to Canada's heritage."

Darrell Samson

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, Nova Scotia

Quick Facts



The Colored Hockey League Championship matches were highly competitive and attracted large and multiracial crowds, notably during the peak years between 1900 and 1905 and into the 1920s. It was unusual at the time for white spectators to attend all-Black sporting events.

The Dartmouth Jubilees' original goaltender, Henry Franklyn , introduced what is today known as the butterfly style of goaltending in 1900, and around that time the Halifax Eurekas' Eddie Martin began using the slapshot. That was before these techniques seemed to have been permitted in other Canadian leagues.

, introduced what is today known as the butterfly style of goaltending in 1900, and around that time the Halifax Eurekas' began using the slapshot. That was before these techniques seemed to have been permitted in other Canadian leagues. In 2024, the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes was officially designated as an event of national historic significance under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in Canada . Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized, and that these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national historic significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history in . Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized, and that these important stories are shared with Canadians. The vast majority of nominations brought forward for the consideration of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada originate from members of the public. To nominate a person, place or historical event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://www.pc.gc.ca/en/culture/clmhc-hsmbc/ncp-pcn/application.

Related Document

Backgrounder – The Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes

Related Links

Parks Canada

Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada

Framework for History and Commemoration

SOURCE Parks Canada (HQ)

Contacts: Jodi Hawkins, Partnering, Engagement and Communications Officer, Mainland Nova Scotia Field Unit, Parks Canada, 782-409-0146, [email protected]; Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]