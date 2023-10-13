Laraine Orthlieb became the first female flag officer and eventually retired with the rank of Commodore

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to sharing the stories of the people, places, and events who have contributed to our country's rich and diverse heritage.

On Friday, October 13, 2023, the Honorable George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, paid tribute to Commodore (Ret'd) Laraine Orthlieb through Parks Canada's Hometown Heroes program on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada. The ceremony was held in Calgary at HMCS Tecumseh in the presence of dignitaries and family members.

Born in Saint John N.B., Laraine Orthlieb became the first female flag officer, the second woman at the helm of a ship's company, and eventually retired with the rank of Commodore. When she was the Captain of HMCS Tecumseh, the naval establishment on land was named "Best Naval Reserve Division in Canada" in 1985. She also received considerable recognition in her community for her work in both the navy and private sector.

In addition to her work in the navy, Commodore (Ret'd) Orthlieb played an instrumental role in the creation of the Naval Museum of Alberta, the largest naval museum in Canada, where the history and traditions of Canada's navy act as an inspiration to all who visit. Commodore (Ret'd) Orthlieb is a true leader who has opened doors for women in the navy and her actions have inspired many women sailors.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the Naval Reserve in 2023, Parks Canada is honoured to add Commodore (Ret'd) Laraine Orthlieb to the Hometown Heroes program. Commodore (Ret'd) Orthlieb joins a growing list of Canadians who have been recognized for their contributions as strong community leaders who are in alignment with the Parks Canada mandate and its priorities and for their efforts to help preserve and promote Canada's natural and cultural heritage as part of the Hometown Heroes program.

Quotes

"Laraine Orthlieb is a natural leader who broke down many barriers throughout her career. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I'm honoured to recognize Commodore (Ret'd) Orthlieb as the most recent addition to the Hometown Heroes program for her dedication to sharing naval heritage and her significant contributions to the naval community. By sharing the exemplary stories of Hometown Heroes with Canadians, we express gratitude for their service, and create a proud legacy that Canadians will remember and learn from for generations to come."

George Chahal

Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"Parks Canada's Hometown Heroes program sheds a light on the valuable contributions of community leaders who add to the ongoing story of Canada. Commodore (Ret'd) Orthlieb made remarkable strides throughout her career and continues to inspire others. I encourage everyone to learn more about our newest Hometown Hero and the many other Canadians who have been honoured through this commemorative program."

Ron Hallman

President and Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

"In Commodore (Ret'd) Laraine Orthlieb, we find not only a trailblazing leader who shattered barriers within the Royal Canadian Navy but also a true Hometown Hero whose unwavering dedication to our nation continues to inspire. Her legacy of service exemplifies the values and commitment that define our Navy. Commodore Orthlieb's contributions to our Navy and country will be etched in our history, reminding us of the remarkable individuals who have shaped Canada's maritime legacy."

Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee

Commander, Royal Canadian Navy

Quick Facts

Commodore (Ret'd) Laraine Orthlieb has received recognition and awards for her work in the navy and in the private sector. She was recognized by the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets with the establishment of the Commodore Orthlieb Award: For Determination , she was inducted to the Women's Hall of Fame and the New Brunswick Branch of the United Nations Association of Canada , and she sits as an Honourary Board Member of the Naval Museum of Alberta . She has been the proud sponsor of HMCS Regina since 1991.

has received recognition and awards for her work in the navy and in the private sector. She was recognized by the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets with the establishment of the , she was inducted to the Women's Hall of Fame and the Branch of the United Nations Association of , and she sits as an Honourary Board Member of the Naval Museum of . She has been the proud sponsor of HMCS Regina since 1991. Launched by Parks Canada in 2015 as a community-based initiative, the Hometown Heroes program originally honoured and told the stories of ordinary citizens, both military and civilian, who contributed to Allied efforts during the First and Second World Wars. The Hometown Heroes program has evolved to pay tribute to remarkable individuals from various backgrounds, for their outstanding achievements and the invaluable contributions they have made in their communities. These individuals are leaders, mentors, and role models who have a connection to places administered by Parks Canada and/or nearby communities. These heroes have made significant contributions to projects that are in alignment with Parks Canada's mandate. To date, more than 140 Canadians from across the country have been recognized.

program originally honoured and told the stories of ordinary citizens, both military and civilian, who contributed to Allied efforts during the First and Second World Wars. The program has evolved to pay tribute to remarkable individuals from various backgrounds, for their outstanding achievements and the invaluable contributions they have made in their communities. These individuals are leaders, mentors, and role models who have a connection to places administered by Parks Canada and/or nearby communities. These heroes have made significant contributions to projects that are in alignment with Parks Canada's mandate. To date, more than 140 Canadians from across the country have been recognized. October is Women's History Month in Canada , a time to celebrate the women and girls from our past, and our present, who are contributing to a better, more inclusive Canada .

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Media Relations, Parks Canada, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, 613-904-3333, [email protected]