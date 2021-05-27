The Government of Canada Highlights More Than $1.6 Million in Support for Official Languages in Southern Ontario

Funding for official languages organizations in Southern Ontario increased under the Action Plan for Official Languages

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are an integral part of our national identity. For Canadians living in official-language minority communities, ensuring the survival and vitality of their language and culture is a daily act of resilience. The Government of Canada supports these communities by investing in local organizations that provide tools and opportunities to help their members learn, retain, and celebrate their language.

Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages), confirmed today that the Government of Canada invested $1.6 million in 2020–2021 program funding to 30 organizations in Southern Ontario. All organizations received at minimum a 20 percent increase since 2018. There were also 4 new organizations funded. Ms. Lalonde made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Under the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023, the Centre communautaire régional de Sarnia/Lambton, Épelle-moi Canada, Franco-fête de la communauté urbaine de Toronto and Le Labo received program funding for the first time, providing financial stability and helping them plan multi-year activities.

"Canada's official-language minority communities are part of the social fabric of our country, made up of many small, dedicated organizations that work tirelessly to ensure the sustainability and vitality of our communities. Our funding of $1.6 million to 30 community organizations that support official languages in Southern Ontario will help them strengthen Francophone institutions in the province. More than ever, the Government of Canada has a role to play in protecting linguistic rights from coast to coast to coast."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"In every part of Canada, official-language minority communities are working to keep their language and culture relevant, strong and thriving. Community organizations play a vital role in Canada's bilingual future by providing leadership and direction, while ensuring access to services and resources, as well as cultural and language activities."

—Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario and Official Languages), and Member of Parliament (Orléans)

"According to statistical predictions, central southeastern Ontario will have the largest proportion of Francophones in the province within a few years. With that in mind, measures have been taken to anticipate but also meet the existing demand regarding the active offer of services in French. The Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario is very happy with the increased programming funding granted by Canadian Heritage, which also creates the opportunity for new organizations to benefit from this type of funding. We thank the Government of Canada and more particularly Minister Mélanie Joly and Parliamentary Secretary Marie-France Lalonde."

—Peter Hominuk, Executive Director, Assemblée de la francophonie de l'Ontario

"Canadian Parents for French (Ontario) is grateful to the government of Canada for the additional funding to create and promote opportunities for youth to learn and use French. We expanded our reach by delivering interactive, online programs to more French-language learners across the province. These programs build their confidence and give bilingualism a boost!"

—Betty Gormley, Executive Director, Canadian Parents for French (Ontario)

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2018–2023: Investing in Our Future proposes an unprecedented investment of $2.7 billion over five years, including $500 million in new funding, to support official-language minority communities and promote bilingualism across the country.

On February 19, in the document English and French: Towards a substantive equality of official languages in Canada, Minister Joly unveiled the Government of Canada's intentions to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act and related instruments. This document proposes a range of changes and new measures to achieve a new linguistic balance in the country.

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada proposes $392 million for official-language minority communities across the country. This funding aims to achieve greater levels of bilingualism; to make high-quality post-secondary minority-language education available across Canada; to support the construction, renovation and expansion of the educational and community spaces that serve official-language minority communities; and to move forward with modernizing the Official Languages Act.

CLIENT NAME 2018–2019

FUNDING

(BEFORE ACTION PLAN) TOTAL

ALLOCATION

IN 2020–2021 AFRICA NEW MUSIC/AFRICA NOUVELLE MUSIQUE $16,000 $35,000 ALLIANCE FRANÇAISE DE TORONTO $15,000 $30,000 ASSOCIATION CANADIENNE-FRANCAISE DE L'ONTARIO-CONSEIL REGIONAL HAMILTON $25,000 $30,000 ASSOCIATION DES COMMUNAUTÉS FRANCOPHONES DE L'ONTARIO WINDSOR-ESSEX-CHATHAM-KENT $27,000 $35,000 ASSOCIATION DES FRANCOPHONES DE KITCHENER-WATERLOO $20,000 $30,000 ASSOCIATION DES FRANCOPHONES DE LA RÉGION DE YORK $25,000 $30,000 CANADIAN PARENTS FOR FRENCH-ONTARIO $294,500 $365,400 CARREFOUR COMMUNAUTAIRE FRANCOPHONE DE LONDON $30,000 $50,000 CENTRE COMMUNAUTAIRE DE CHATHAM-KENT LA GIROUETTE $18,000 $35,000 CENTRE COMMUNAUTAIRE FRANCOPHONE DE CAMBRIDGE $18,000 $30,000 CENTRE COMMUNAUTAIRE FRANCOPHONE DE WINDSOR-ESSEX-KENT INC. $55,000 $66,000 CENTRE COMMUNAUTAIRE RÉGIONAL DE SARNIA/LAMBTON (LE) N/A $20,000 CENTRE CULTUREL FRANCOPHONE JOLLIET (LE) $28,000 $43,600 CENTRE FRANÇAIS HAMILTON INC. $44,000 $52,800 CERCLE DE L'AMITIÉ $25,000 $30,000 CINÉ FRANCO N/A $35,000 CLÉ D'LA BAIE EN HURONIE (LA) - ASSOCIATION CULTURELLE FRANCOPHONE $113,000 $164,500 COMMITTEE D'ACTION PLACE LAFONTAINE $22,000 $30,000 ÉPELLE-MOI CANADA N/A $25,000 FRANCO-FÊTE DE LA COMMUNAUTÉ URBAINE DE TORONTO N/A $32,500 FRANCOPHONIE EN FÊTE CORPORATION $15,000 $40,000 LABORATOIRE D'ART- LE LABO INC. (LE) N/A $30,000 L'ASSEMBLÉE DES COMMUNAUTÉS FRANCOPHONES DE L'ONTARIO, DURHAM-PETERBOROUGH $27,000 $32,400 LE CENTRE COMMUNAUTAIRE LE GRIFFON $25,000 $30,000 LE CONSEIL DES ORGANISMES FRANCOPHONES DE LA RÉGION DE DURHAM $59,000 $70,800 LE THÉÂTRE FRANÇAIS DE TORONTO $70,000 $84,000 MEUTE CULTURELLE DE LAFONTAINE (LA) $15,000 $30,000 PASSERELLE INTÉGRATION ET DÉVELOPPEMENT ÉCONOMIQUES $54,400 $65,280 SOFIFRAN: SOLIDARITÉ DES FEMMES IMMIGRANTES FRANCOPHONES DU NIAGARA $18,000 $30,000 THÉÂTRE LA TANGENTE $20,000 $30,000 TOTAL $1,078,900 $1,612,280

Note: Organizations with "N/A" in the 2018–2019 column did not receive programming funding in that period.

