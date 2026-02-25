Statements by the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, and Amira Elghawaby, the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada and the department of Canadian Heritage, I want to extend my appreciation to Amira Elghawaby, for serving as Canada's Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia.

Ms. Elghawaby and her team built a strong foundation in our federal efforts to combat Islamophobia and all forms of hate. We will continue to build on that important groundwork. We thank Ms. Elghawaby for her dedication, professionalism and for her courageous service in helping make Canada more inclusive for all."

Amira Elghawaby, the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia, made the following statement:

"I am sincerely grateful to have served as Canada's first-ever Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia.

Without the advocacy of countless national and local community organizations and leaders, and the support of the Government of Canada, this globally historic office would not have come into existence. Its work honoured the lives of Canadian Muslims who were tragically killed in deadly Islamophobic violence in our country. Its legacy will live on.

Thank you to members of Canadian Muslim communities who entrusted me with their pain, anxieties, hopes and dreams to inform our groundbreaking efforts to reframe narratives, advise government and raise public awareness.

Thank you to leaders within Canada's public service for taking important steps towards better understanding their roles in combatting Islamophobia.

Thank you to Canadians of all backgrounds who showed solidarity and their commitment towards nurturing belonging throughout our society.

We are united in the belief that everyone deserves to live a life of dignity and equality, as promised to all of us through the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

We are stronger when we stand up for one another, and for Canada."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]