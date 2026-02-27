Canada strongly opposes the decision of the International Paralympic Committee to allocate ten competition slots to the National Paralympic Committees of Russia and Belarus at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), issued the following statement:

"Canada strongly opposes the decision of the International Paralympic Committee to allocate ten competition slots to the National Paralympic Committees of Russia and Belarus for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, allowing for their full national representation, including the use of emblems, flags and anthems.

In November 2025, Canada, along with over 32 other countries, signed a joint statement to disagree with the decision of the International Paralympic Committee membership's decision to reinstate fully the National Paralympic Committees of Russia and Belarus, and calling for ongoing restrictions on state representation of those countries in international sport.

Canada maintains that the countries of Russia and Belarus should not be represented in international sport competitions while Russia's illegal and unjustifiable full-scale invasion against Ukraine continues.

In this light, as a show of solidarity and support for Ukraine, no Canadian dignitaries or Government of Canada officials will be attending the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. I will be at the Games to cheer on our amazing Canadian athletes at their events as they represent our country on the world stage.

Canada has been resolute in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and will continue to stand firmly with Ukraine and its people alongside our allies and partners. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protect, restore and rebuild Ukraine."

Statement on the International Paralympic Committee's announcement of 27 September 2025 on the Russian and Belarusian National Paralympic Committees

