The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), celebrates Team Canada's accomplishments as the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games conclude

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), issued the following statement:

"As the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games come to a close, I'd like to congratulate all Canadian athletes. You competed with passion, resilience and determination. From inspiring podium finishes to personal bests, every performance showcased the strength and excellence of Canadian athletes. I'm incredibly proud of everyone who represented our country on the world stage.

Thank you to the athletes for inspiring Canadians of all ages, and to the coaches, support teams, families, officials, and the Canadian Olympic Committee for their leadership and unwavering support throughout the Games.

As we celebrate these accomplishments, we now look ahead with excitement to the Paralympic Winter Games and the remarkable Canadian athletes who will proudly carry our flag next. Their talent, determination and spirit will give Canadians even more reasons to cheer.

Please join me in welcoming home our Canadian Olympians and supporting the Canadian Paralympians preparing to compete.

Congratulations once again!"

