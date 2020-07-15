The Government of Canada Helps Celebrate National Acadian Day 2020

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced funding that will enable more than 60 Atlantic, Quebec and Ontario communities to celebrate National Acadian Day

MONCTON, NB, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - National Acadian Day has been celebrated on August 15 every year since 1881. The current situation will change the way people celebrate this year, but provides an extraordinary opportunity to highlight the rich and unique culture of the Acadian people.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced funding of $471,950 to help more than 60 communities in Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario celebrate National Acadian Day.

This amount includes $250,000 that will enable the Aberdeen Cultural Centre and Festival Acadie Rock team to produce the main National Acadian Day show, which will be broadcast by Radio-Canada.

Funding to promote National Acadian Day celebrations is provided through Canadian Heritage's Celebration and Commemoration Program.

"For over 400 years, Acadians have played a key role in building Canada and contributing to its diversity. The vitality of the Acadian people extends beyond our borders, and their contributions in all sectors are well known across the country and around the world. I invite all Canadians to join in these events and celebrate the Acadian people."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Through its language and culture, the Acadian community has exerted its influence across our country. National Acadian Day is therefore an opportunity to celebrate the French language, discover the vitality of Canada's many Francophone communities and recognize the contribution of the Acadian people to Canada's identity."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"Acadia gave itself a national celebration day in 1881. Today, this fund allows our communities to properly celebrate our pride and belonging to Confederation and to highlight Acadia's unique contribution to the development of Canada. We are pleased that National Acadian Day is now celebrated as it should be every year and shared with the entire country."

—Louise Imbeault, President, Société Nationale de l'Acadie

"On behalf of the Aberdeen Cultural Centre, I would like to express our great honour and gratitude to the Department of Canadian Heritage for selecting the Festival Acadie Rock as the flagship event for the celebration of National Acadian Day in 2020. With Acadie Road : Un road trip musical et poétique, we invite all citizens of Canada to celebrate August 15 and discover the arts and culture of our part of the country."

—Marc Gauthier, Chair, Aberdeen Cultural Centre

"As a proud Acadian, I am pleased that the Government of Canada continues to support our Acadian communities. I am delighted to see that the great celebration of National Acadian Day, organized by the Aberdeen Cultural Centre in Moncton, will showcase Acadia and allow citizens from across the country to join in the celebration."

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe (New Brunswick)

"Proud, courageous and resilient, the Acadian people occupy a distinct place in our country's history and identity. I am proud that our government recognizes their immense contribution. National Acadian Day on August 15 is a wonderful opportunity for Acadians around the world to celebrate proudly our culture, our language and our heritage. Vive l'Acadie!"

—Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie–Bathurst (New Brunswick)

"Since 1881, the Acadian people have celebrated National Acadian Day on August 15, and Madawaska–Restigouche is no exception. We live to the rhythm of festivals and celebrations. I am delighted that our government recognizes the importance of these gatherings, which contribute to the economy, allow us to celebrate with our families, and make our communities and our province a great place to live."

—René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska–Restigouche (New Brunswick)

"On August 15 each year, we all come together to celebrate National Acadian Day. You don't have to venture very far from Miramichi–Grand Lake to discover the proud, rich heritage and culture of the Acadian people and take part in the various celebrations that occur across the riding."

—Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake (New Brunswick)

"National Acadian Day is our day to celebrate our language, our culture and our history. As a proud Acadian, I invite all Canadians to join us in celebrating Acadia's important contributions to Canadian identiy."

—Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament for Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook (Nova Scotia)

"Each year, Acadians across Cape Breton–Canso look forward to celebrating their rich culture and heritage on August 15. This year, celebrations will have to conform to the COVID-19 public health guidelines, but I have full confidence that Acadian communities in Cape Breton and northeast Nova Scotia will still find unique and innovative ways to make National Acadian Day 2020 a special one."

—Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso (Nova Scotia)

"After such a challenging winter and spring I am happy to support the Acadian community of Cumberland–Colchester as they celebrate National Acadian Day. Their language and culture is a vital part of the multicultural quilt that is Nova Scotia. I am proud to wave their flag and have a beautiful hand-made artwork hanging in my home office which was a gift from the Truro community after I directed an original musical for the École Acadienne de Truro last year."

—Lenore Zann, Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester (Nova Scotia)

"On National Acadian Day, we recognize the achievements and contributions of Acadians to Canada as a fundamental part of our cultural mosaic. National Acadian Day is an excellent day to explore and celebrate the rich history of these peoples, and their place in our great country. Acadian history is integral to Canadian history, and we should all take the time to learn more about everyone with long ties to this land."

—The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque (Prince Edward Island)

The Celebration and Commemoration Program provides funding for activities to celebrate and promote National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21), Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day (June 24), Canadian Multiculturalism Day (June 27) and Canada Day (July 1). Since 2019, the program has also supported activities to celebrate and promote National Acadian Day on August 15. Every year, more than 10 million Canadians take part in thousands of events across the country supported by this program.

Celebrate Canada ensures access to celebrations in every region of Canada, giving all Canadians opportunities to appreciate Canada's cultural, ethnic, linguistic and geographic diversity.

August 15 was designated as the Acadian national holiday at the first National Acadian Convention, which was held in Memramcook, New Brunswick, in 1881. This date is known today as National Acadian Day.

In 2003, the Government of Canada passed the National Acadian Day Act.

National Acadian Day is traditionally celebrated on August 15 with major concerts, community celebrations and tintamarres.

Recipient Project City Province Amount Association régionale de la communauté francophone de Saint-Jean Fête de l'Acadie au Fort La Tour Saint John N.B. $4,000 Centre culturel Aberdeen Acadie Road : Un road trip musical et poétique pour célébrer la Fête nationale de l'Acadie Moncton N.B. $250,000 City of Campbellton Fête nationale de l'Acadie 2020 Campbellton N.B. $4,000 Cercle culturel et historique Hilarion-Cyr Fête nationale de l'Acadie pour la population de l'Acadie des terres et forêts de la région Grande-Rivière et des environs Saint-Léonard N.B. $2,000 Commission de la médiathèque Père Louis-Lamontagne Volet jeunesse – Fête nationale des Acadiens à Miramichi Miramichi N.B. $4,000 Communauté rurale de Kedgwick Kedgwick fête l'Acadie Kedgwick N.B. $4,000 Downtown Bathurst Revitalization Corporation Déjeuner acadien / Acadian Breakfast Bathurst N.B. $4,000 Edmundston Edmundston fête l'Acadie Edmundston N.B. $4,000 Festival acadien de Caraquet C'est la fête nationale au Festival acadien Caraquet N.B. $5,000 Festival de la Rivière Célébrons l'Acadie tous ensemble Eel River Crossing N.B. $4,000 Festival Voir Miscou et mourir Le 15 août à Miscou Pointe-Alexandre N.B. $4,000 Maison des jeunes l'Acado La capitale vibre aux couleurs de l'Acadie! Fredericton N.B. $4,000 Municipalité régionale de Tracadie Fête nationale de l'Acadie Tracadie-Sheila N.B. $4,000 Shippagan Le 15 août, c'est chez nous! Shippagan N.B. $4,000 Société culturelle de Kent-Nord On fête l'Acadie dans Kent-Nord Richibucto N.B. $4,000 Société culturelle régionale Les Chutes La fête du 15 août 2020 Grand-Sault N.B. $4,000 Société culturelle de Baie-Sainte-Anne En 2020 on y tient à fêter nos racines acadiennes. Vive le 15 août!!! Baie-Sainte-Anne N.B. $4,000 Société culturelle de Saint-François L'Acadie au cœur de la communauté Saint-François-de-Madawaska N.B. $4,000 Société culturelle Nigawouek Célébrons notre Fête nationale de l'Acadie Néguac N.B. $4,000 Village de Bas-Caraquet Bas-Caraquet fête l'Acadie Bas-Caraquet N.B. $2,000 Village de Bertrand Le 15 août à Bertrand Bertrand N.B. $3,250 Village de Cap-Pelé Fête au cœur de l'Acadie Cap-Pelé N.B. $4,000 Village de Grande-Anse Célébrations de la fête des Acadiens Grande-Anse N.B. $4,000 Village de Memramcook Fêtons le quinzou Memramcook N.B. $4,000 Village de Nigadoo La fête des Acadiens de Nigadoo Nigadoo N.B. $4,000 Village de Petit-Rocher Un 15 août mémorable à Petit-Rocher Petit-Rocher N.B. $4,000 Village de Rivière-Verte Fête de l'Acadie Rivière-Verte N.B. $3,750 Village de Rogersville L'Acadie à Rogersville Rogersville N.B. $4,000 Village de Saint-Antoine Célébrations de la Fête nationale de l'Acadie à Saint-Antoine Saint-Antoine N.B. $3,500 Village de Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska Fête au village Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska N.B. $4,000 Village de Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël On fête l'Acadie à Ste-Marie-St-Raphaël Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël N.B. $4,000 Village de Saint-Léolin Fête nationale de l'Acadie 2020 - Célébrations Saint-Léolin N.B. $4,000 Village de St-Isidore St-Isidore fête le 15 août! St-Isidore N.B. $1,000 Ville de Beresford Beresford fête l'Acadie! Beresford N.B. $4,000 Ville de Bouctouche Fêtons l'Acadie Bouctouche N.B. $1,000 Ville de Dieppe Le 15 août 2020, ça se fête à Dieppe! Dieppe N.B. $5,000 Ville de Lamèque Fêtons l'Acadie à Lamèque Lamèque N.B. $3,000 Ville de Shediac Célébration de la fête de l'Acadie à Shédiac Shediac N.B. $4,000 Total for New Brunswick $387,500 Association communautaire francophone de St-Jean Fête de l'Acadie – activité communautaire St. John's N.L. $3,500 Association francophone du Labrador Résonne Caraquet, Résonne! Labrador City N.L. $3,750 L'Héritage de l'Île rouge Célébrons la fête de l'Acadie à la Grand'Terre La Grand'Terre N.L. $3,750 Les Terre-Neuviens français Fêtons l'Acadie à Cap Saint-Georges 2020 Cap Saint-Georges N.L. $4,000 Total for Newfoundland and Labrador $15,000 Association du Centre communautaire de la Rive-Sud Fête acadienne Cookville N.S. $4,000 Centre communautaire francophone de Truro Célébrons le 15 août 2020 Truro N.S. $4,000 Conseil acadien de Par-en-Bas Fêtons le 15 août Par-en-Bas Tusket N.S. $4,000 Conseil communautaire du Grand-Havre La Fête nationale des Acadiens 2020 à Halifax Dartmouth N.S. $4,000 Conseil communautaire Étoile de l'Acadie Célébrons la Fête nationale de l'Acadie 2020 Sydney N.S. $3,750 La Picasse, Centre communautaire culturel C'est une fête nationale pour nous! Petit-de-Grat N.S. $4,000 Société acadienne de Clare Fêtons le 15 août Comeauville N.S. $4,000 Société Saint-Pierre Fêtons notre Acadie 2020 Chéticamp N.S. $4,000 Le Village historique acadien de la Nouvelle-Écosse Fête nationale de l'Acadie Pubnico-Ouest-le-bas N.S. $4,000 Les Hikers Club Acadian Historical Guided Hike of the Vieux chemin du Cap Rouge - Cape Breton Highlands National Park

N.S. $3,450 Société acadienne Sainte-Croix Célébrons l'Acadie de Pomquet 2020 Pomquet N.S. $4,000 Total for Nova Scotia $43,200 Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean L'Acadie en fête à Charlottetown Charlottetown P.E.I. $4,000 Comité acadien et francophone de l'Est Fête nationale des Acadiens Rollo Bay P.E.I. $1,500 Conseil Rév. S.-E. Perrey Fêtons nos racines acadiennes et l'arrivée 300 ans passées à l'Île Tignish P.E.I. $4,000 Conseil scolaire-communautaire Évangéline Fête du 15 août dans la région Évangéline Wellington P.E.I. $4,000 Conseil acadien de Rustico « Célébrons notre fierté acadienne » Rustico P.E.I. $3,750 Société Saint-Thomas D'Aquin Fête nationale de l'Acadie 2020 - année du 300ième Summerside P.E.I. $4,000 Total for Prince Edward Island $21,250 Musée acadien du Québec Fêtes acadiennes de Bonaventure Bonaventure Quebec $4,000 Total for Quebec $4,000 Association acadienne de la région de la capitale nationale / Acadian Association of the National Capital Region Le 15 août dans la capitale nationale Ottawa Ontario $1,000 Total for Ontario $1,000 TOTAL





$471,950

