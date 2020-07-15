The Government of Canada Helps Celebrate National Acadian Day 2020

Canadian Heritage

Jul 15, 2020, 10:00 ET

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced funding that will enable more than 60 Atlantic, Quebec and Ontario communities to celebrate National Acadian Day

MONCTON, NB, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - National Acadian Day has been celebrated on August 15 every year since 1881. The current situation will change the way people celebrate this year, but provides an extraordinary opportunity to highlight the rich and unique culture of the Acadian people.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced funding of $471,950 to help more than 60 communities in Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario celebrate National Acadian Day.

This amount includes $250,000 that will enable the Aberdeen Cultural Centre and Festival Acadie Rock team to produce the main National Acadian Day show, which will be broadcast by Radio-Canada.

Funding to promote National Acadian Day celebrations is provided through Canadian Heritage's Celebration and Commemoration Program.

Quotes

"For over 400 years, Acadians have played a key role in building Canada and contributing to its diversity. The vitality of the Acadian people extends beyond our borders, and their contributions in all sectors are well known across the country and around the world. I invite all Canadians to join in these events and celebrate the Acadian people."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Through its language and culture, the Acadian community has exerted its influence across our country. National Acadian Day is therefore an opportunity to celebrate the French language, discover the vitality of Canada's many Francophone communities and recognize the contribution of the Acadian people to Canada's identity."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"Acadia gave itself a national celebration day in 1881. Today, this fund allows our communities to properly celebrate our pride and belonging to Confederation and to highlight Acadia's unique contribution to the development of Canada. We are pleased that National Acadian Day is now celebrated as it should be every year and shared with the entire country."

—Louise Imbeault, President, Société Nationale de l'Acadie

"On behalf of the Aberdeen Cultural Centre, I would like to express our great honour and gratitude to the Department of Canadian Heritage for selecting the Festival Acadie Rock as the flagship event for the celebration of National Acadian Day in 2020. With Acadie Road : Un road trip musical et poétique, we invite all citizens of Canada to celebrate August 15 and discover the arts and culture of our part of the country."

—Marc Gauthier, Chair, Aberdeen Cultural Centre

"As a proud Acadian, I am pleased that the Government of Canada continues to support our Acadian communities. I am delighted to see that the great celebration of National Acadian Day, organized by the Aberdeen Cultural Centre in Moncton, will showcase Acadia and allow citizens from across the country to join in the celebration."

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Member of Parliament for Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe (New Brunswick)

"Proud, courageous and resilient, the Acadian people occupy a distinct place in our country's history and identity. I am proud that our government recognizes their immense contribution. National Acadian Day on August 15 is a wonderful opportunity for Acadians around the world to celebrate proudly our culture, our language and our heritage. Vive l'Acadie!"

—Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie–Bathurst (New Brunswick)

"Since 1881, the Acadian people have celebrated National Acadian Day on August 15, and Madawaska–Restigouche is no exception. We live to the rhythm of festivals and celebrations. I am delighted that our government recognizes the importance of these gatherings, which contribute to the economy, allow us to celebrate with our families, and make our communities and our province a great place to live."

—René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska–Restigouche (New Brunswick)

"On August 15 each year, we all come together to celebrate National Acadian Day. You don't have to venture very far from Miramichi–Grand Lake to discover the proud, rich heritage and culture of the Acadian people and take part in the various celebrations that occur across the riding."

—Pat Finnigan, Member of Parliament for Miramichi–Grand Lake (New Brunswick)

"National Acadian Day is our day to celebrate our language, our culture and our history. As a proud Acadian, I invite all Canadians to join us in celebrating Acadia's important contributions to Canadian identiy."

—Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament for Sackville–Preston–Chezzetcook (Nova Scotia)

"Each year, Acadians across Cape Breton–Canso look forward to celebrating their rich culture and heritage on August 15. This year, celebrations will have to conform to the COVID-19 public health guidelines, but I have full confidence that Acadian communities in Cape Breton and northeast Nova Scotia will still find unique and innovative ways to make National Acadian Day 2020 a special one."

—Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso (Nova Scotia)

"After such a challenging winter and spring I am happy to support the Acadian community of Cumberland–Colchester as they celebrate National Acadian Day. Their language and culture is a vital part of the multicultural quilt that is Nova Scotia. I am proud to wave their flag and have a beautiful hand-made artwork hanging in my home office which was a gift from the Truro community after I directed an original musical for the École Acadienne de Truro last year."

—Lenore Zann, Member of Parliament for Cumberland–Colchester (Nova Scotia)

"On National Acadian Day, we recognize the achievements and contributions of Acadians to Canada as a fundamental part of our cultural mosaic. National Acadian Day is an excellent day to explore and celebrate the rich history of these peoples, and their place in our great country. Acadian history is integral to Canadian history, and we should all take the time to learn more about everyone with long ties to this land."

—The Honourable Wayne Easter, Member of Parliament for Malpeque (Prince Edward Island)

Quick Facts

The Celebration and Commemoration Program provides funding for activities to celebrate and promote National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21), Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day (June 24), Canadian Multiculturalism Day (June 27) and Canada Day (July 1). Since 2019, the program has also supported activities to celebrate and promote National Acadian Day on August 15. Every year, more than 10 million Canadians take part in thousands of events across the country supported by this program.

Celebrate Canada ensures access to celebrations in every region of Canada, giving all Canadians opportunities to appreciate Canada's cultural, ethnic, linguistic and geographic diversity.

August 15 was designated as the Acadian national holiday at the first National Acadian Convention, which was held in Memramcook, New Brunswick, in 1881. This date is known today as National Acadian Day.

In 2003, the Government of Canada passed the National Acadian Day Act.

National Acadian Day is traditionally celebrated on August 15 with major concerts, community celebrations and tintamarres.

Associated Links

Canadian Heritage – Major events and celebrations
Société nationale de l'Acadie (French only)
Aberdeen Cultural Centre
Festival Acadie Rock (French only)

Celebration and Commemoration Program– National Acadian Day

Recipient

Project

City

Province

Amount

Association régionale de la communauté francophone de Saint-Jean

Fête de l'Acadie au Fort La Tour

Saint John

N.B.

$4,000

Centre culturel Aberdeen

Acadie Road : Un road trip musical et poétique pour célébrer la Fête nationale de l'Acadie

Moncton

N.B.

$250,000

City of Campbellton

Fête nationale de l'Acadie 2020

Campbellton

N.B.

$4,000

Cercle culturel et historique Hilarion-Cyr

Fête nationale de l'Acadie pour la population de l'Acadie des terres et forêts de la région Grande-Rivière et des environs

Saint-Léonard

N.B.

$2,000

Commission de la médiathèque Père Louis-Lamontagne

Volet jeunesse – Fête nationale des Acadiens à Miramichi

Miramichi

N.B.

$4,000

Communauté rurale de Kedgwick

Kedgwick fête l'Acadie

Kedgwick

N.B.

$4,000

Downtown Bathurst Revitalization Corporation

Déjeuner acadien / Acadian Breakfast

Bathurst

N.B.

$4,000

Edmundston

Edmundston fête l'Acadie

Edmundston

N.B.

$4,000

Festival acadien de Caraquet

C'est la fête nationale au Festival acadien

Caraquet

N.B.

$5,000

Festival de la Rivière

Célébrons l'Acadie tous ensemble

Eel River Crossing

N.B.

$4,000

Festival Voir Miscou et mourir

Le 15 août à Miscou

Pointe-Alexandre

N.B.

$4,000

Maison des jeunes l'Acado

La capitale vibre aux couleurs de l'Acadie!

Fredericton

N.B.

$4,000

Municipalité régionale de Tracadie

Fête nationale de l'Acadie

Tracadie-Sheila

N.B.

$4,000

Shippagan

Le 15 août, c'est chez nous!

Shippagan

N.B.

$4,000

Société culturelle de Kent-Nord

On fête l'Acadie dans Kent-Nord

Richibucto

N.B.

$4,000

Société culturelle régionale Les Chutes

La fête du 15 août 2020

Grand-Sault

N.B.

$4,000

Société culturelle de Baie-Sainte-Anne

En 2020 on y tient à fêter nos racines acadiennes. Vive le 15 août!!!

Baie-Sainte-Anne

N.B.

$4,000

Société culturelle de Saint-François

L'Acadie au cœur de la communauté

Saint-François-de-Madawaska

N.B.

$4,000

Société culturelle Nigawouek

Célébrons notre Fête nationale de l'Acadie

Néguac

N.B.

$4,000

Village de Bas-Caraquet

Bas-Caraquet fête l'Acadie

Bas-Caraquet

N.B.

$2,000

Village de Bertrand

Le 15 août à Bertrand

Bertrand

N.B.

$3,250

Village de Cap-Pelé

Fête au cœur de l'Acadie

Cap-Pelé

N.B.

$4,000

Village de Grande-Anse

Célébrations de la fête des Acadiens

Grande-Anse

N.B.

$4,000

Village de Memramcook

Fêtons le quinzou

Memramcook

N.B.

$4,000

Village de Nigadoo

La fête des Acadiens de Nigadoo

Nigadoo

N.B.

$4,000

Village de Petit-Rocher

Un 15 août mémorable à Petit-Rocher

Petit-Rocher

N.B.

$4,000

Village de Rivière-Verte

Fête de l'Acadie

Rivière-Verte

N.B.

$3,750

Village de Rogersville

L'Acadie à Rogersville

Rogersville

N.B.

$4,000

Village de Saint-Antoine

Célébrations de la Fête nationale de l'Acadie à Saint-Antoine

Saint-Antoine

N.B.

$3,500

Village de Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska

Fête au village

Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska

N.B.

$4,000

Village de Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël

On fête l'Acadie à Ste-Marie-St-Raphaël

Sainte-Marie-Saint-Raphaël

N.B.

$4,000

Village de Saint-Léolin

Fête nationale de l'Acadie 2020 - Célébrations

Saint-Léolin

N.B.

$4,000

Village de St-Isidore

St-Isidore fête le 15 août!

St-Isidore

N.B.

$1,000

Ville de Beresford

Beresford fête l'Acadie!

Beresford

N.B.

$4,000

Ville de Bouctouche

Fêtons l'Acadie

Bouctouche

N.B.

$1,000

Ville de Dieppe

Le 15 août 2020, ça se fête à Dieppe!

Dieppe

N.B.

$5,000

Ville de Lamèque

Fêtons l'Acadie à Lamèque

Lamèque

N.B.

$3,000

Ville de Shediac

Célébration de la fête de l'Acadie à Shédiac

Shediac

N.B.

$4,000

Total for New Brunswick

$387,500

Association communautaire francophone de St-Jean

Fête de l'Acadie – activité communautaire

St. John's

N.L.

$3,500

Association francophone du Labrador

Résonne Caraquet, Résonne!

Labrador City

N.L.

$3,750

L'Héritage de l'Île rouge

Célébrons la fête de l'Acadie à la Grand'Terre

La Grand'Terre

N.L.

$3,750

Les Terre-Neuviens français

Fêtons l'Acadie à Cap Saint-Georges 2020

Cap Saint-Georges

N.L.

$4,000

Total for Newfoundland and Labrador

$15,000

Association du Centre communautaire de la Rive-Sud

Fête acadienne

Cookville

N.S.

$4,000

Centre communautaire francophone de Truro

Célébrons le 15 août 2020

Truro

N.S.

$4,000

Conseil acadien de Par-en-Bas

Fêtons le 15 août Par-en-Bas

Tusket

N.S.

$4,000

Conseil communautaire du Grand-Havre

La Fête nationale des Acadiens 2020 à Halifax

Dartmouth

N.S.

$4,000

Conseil communautaire Étoile de l'Acadie

Célébrons la Fête nationale de l'Acadie 2020

Sydney

N.S.

$3,750

La Picasse, Centre communautaire culturel

C'est une fête nationale pour nous!

Petit-de-Grat

N.S.

$4,000

Société acadienne de Clare

Fêtons le 15 août

Comeauville

N.S.

$4,000

Société Saint-Pierre

Fêtons notre Acadie 2020

Chéticamp

N.S.

$4,000

Le Village historique acadien de la Nouvelle-Écosse

Fête nationale de l'Acadie

Pubnico-Ouest-le-bas

N.S.

$4,000

Les Hikers Club

Acadian Historical Guided Hike of the Vieux chemin du Cap Rouge - Cape Breton Highlands National Park

N.S.

$3,450

Société acadienne Sainte-Croix

Célébrons l'Acadie de Pomquet 2020

Pomquet

N.S.

$4,000

Total for Nova Scotia

$43,200

Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean

L'Acadie en fête à Charlottetown

Charlottetown

P.E.I.

$4,000

Comité acadien et francophone de l'Est

Fête nationale des Acadiens

Rollo Bay

P.E.I.

$1,500

Conseil Rév. S.-E. Perrey

Fêtons nos racines acadiennes et l'arrivée 300 ans passées à l'Île

Tignish

P.E.I.

$4,000

Conseil scolaire-communautaire Évangéline

Fête du 15 août dans la région Évangéline

Wellington

P.E.I.

$4,000

Conseil acadien de Rustico

« Célébrons notre fierté acadienne »

Rustico

P.E.I.

$3,750

Société Saint-Thomas D'Aquin

Fête nationale de l'Acadie 2020 - année du 300ième

Summerside

P.E.I.

$4,000

Total for Prince Edward Island

$21,250

Musée acadien du Québec

Fêtes acadiennes de Bonaventure

Bonaventure

Quebec

$4,000

Total for Quebec

$4,000

Association acadienne de la région de la capitale nationale / Acadian Association of the National Capital Region

Le 15 août dans la capitale nationale

Ottawa

Ontario

$1,000

Total for Ontario

$1,000

TOTAL


$471,950

