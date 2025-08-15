Statement

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, issued the following statement at the conclusion of the resumed fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5.2), held in Geneva, Switzerland, from August 5 to 14, 2025.

"Three years ago, the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) unanimously adopted a historic resolution to develop a legally binding global treaty to end plastic pollution. The INC process has brought the plastic pollution crisis to the forefront of international agenda. While we had hoped to finalize an agreement at INC-5.2, Canada remains firmly committed to securing an ambitious, effective, and fit-for-purpose global treaty that addresses the entire lifecycle of plastics.

"The plastic pollution crisis affects our environment, economy, and communities. Addressing this issue is complex and requires a comprehensive, system-wide approach to drive the lasting change necessary to end plastic pollution and create a cleaner, healthier future for generations to come.

"Canada continues to take a leadership role in addressing plastic pollution by advocating for effective, science-based solutions. Our country is recognized internationally for its commitment to combating plastic pollution, which began with the introduction of the Ocean Plastics Charter during our G7 Presidency in 2018. Domestically, we are implementing a comprehensive plan to reduce plastic waste and pollution, promote a circular economy for plastics, and foster science, innovation, and transparency.

"Our delegation to INC-5.2 included representatives from provinces and territories and national Indigenous organizations, who have provided vital input throughout this process. Indigenous Peoples are disproportionately affected by plastic pollution and Canada has consistently advocated for the treaty to reflect Indigenous rights, knowledge and perspectives.

"Canada actively engaged in the negotiations to tackle plastic pollution, and organized virtual roundtables that brought together environmental organizations, industry representatives, and civil society. These discussions enhanced collaboration and will inspire innovative solutions to this pressing issue.

"Canada did not accept a treaty that only focuses on cleaning up the problem. Any global treaty on plastic pollution must prevent the problem from continuing. It also must recognize the right of Indigenous Peoples to be protected.

"Despite the efforts and hard work of thousands of delegates at INC-5.2, more work is needed to secure an effective global treaty that addresses the entire lifecycle of plastics.

"Canada continues to believe there is value in continuing the challenging negotiations on this issue understanding its interlinkages to climate change and biodiversity loss. Canada's delegation is working closely with other like-minded countries to define clear next steps and ensure that the momentum we have made over the past two and a half years is not lost.

"As we move forward, Canada will continue working in collaboration with global and domestic partners, provinces and territories, Indigenous Peoples, and industry and civil society to forge a strong international treaty. Together, we can ensure that plastics remain part of a circular economy while striving for a cleaner and healthier environment for everyone."

Quick facts

approach to plastic waste is evidence-based. The Government continues to invest in science to guide actions and track progress. It supports initiatives aligned with the waste hierarchy to prevent plastic pollution and improve how plastics are made, used, and managed. This keeps them in the economy and out of the environment. Actions include banning harmful plastic products; supporting Canadian innovations enabling a systematic shift towards a circular economy; and greening our operations and procurement. The federal, provincial and territorial governments are working together, through the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment, to implement the Canada -wide Strategy on Zero Plastic Waste and Action Plan. This includes developing guidance to make producers responsible for the waste their products generate; helping Canadians make informed decisions about their plastic use; and preventing plastic pollution from sources such as stormwater, industrial releases, and natural disasters.

